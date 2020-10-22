A gel mani-pedi combo is priced at Dhs180 for a limited time…

With a wealth of hair and beauty salons in Dubai, we’re used to some seriously extravagant designs and brand identities. A new salon has just opened in JLT, and it’s all about paring it back and bringing those idyllic Ibiza vibes to Dubai.

Willow Lane Dubai has just opened in Cluster C, JLT with an amazing limited-time offer on a gel mani-pedi. Located on the ground floor overlooking the water, Willow Lane Dubai provides its visitors with a calming oasis, complete with a neutral colour scheme and green foliage.

From Thursday, October 21 to November 20 the salon is offering customers a gel mani-pedi for a wallet-friendly price of Dhs180. A number of UK-trained professionals are on hand to provide services such as hair, nails, lashes, brows, waxing and much more.

As well as being your go-to for all things hair and beauty, the salon has been designed to offer a social environment. Arrive a little early and enjoy coffee or juice at the bar, before getting comfortable in one of the luxe chairs for your hair or beauty treatments.

The nails section of the venue is occupied by comfortable seating with feather cushions providing that extra comfort. Two treatment rooms feature eye-catching green palm leaf patterns on the walls and a relaxing treatment bed.

If you’re looking to get your hair done, don’t worry, you’ll be in good hands. All of the stylists are colour experts in Balayage, ombré and highlights, plus cut and blow drys. A wide range of high-quality hair extensions are also stocked.

Of course, no Dubai salon in 2020 would be complete without an Instagram wall. Willow Lane’s carries on the simple, Ibiza aesthetic, and is framed by nautical rope. All over the salon, you’ll see leafy green plants and fluffy pampas grass.

Willow Lane Dubai, Cluster C, JLT Dubai, open daily 9am to 9pm. Tel: (0)52 499 2652. facebook.com/Willowlanedubai

