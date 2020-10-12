It will cost Dhs150 which the same as the price of the test at government hospitals…

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has just announced that residents can book an appointment to get a Covid-19 PCR test in malls across Dubai.

The PCR stations are located at three malls at the moment: Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira. The stations can receive customers seven days a week from 11am to 6pm. An appointment would need to be made by calling the DHA toll-free number 800DHA (800342).

However, it was stressed that ‘those who have a fever or any respiratory symptoms should not get tested at the mall as this service is specifically for those who require a PCR test result for travel and other non-medical purposes.’ This is to ensure that everyone who visits the mall is kept safe.

Each of the PCR stations is able to conduct 180 tests per day. The cost of the PCR is Dhs150 which is the same as the price of the test at government hospitals. The results will be sent to the customers within 24 hours.

The launch of the Covid-19 PCR testing stations across malls in Dubai is in line with the DHA’s pre-emptive and precautionary measures to combat Covid-19 and the authority’s keenness to ensure Dubai residents can have easy access to COVID-19 PCR testing.

The PCR stations will be in line with the highest health and safety standards in addition to protocols approved locally and internationally.

His Excellency Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA who visited the PCR stations along with other officials stressed that all precautionary and preventive measures issued to protect people from COVID-19 still stand and urged residents to cooperate and implement the official instructions issued in order to maintain their safety and health.

Images: Unsplash