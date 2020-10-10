It feels like the city has finally woken up…

Without really knowing how we got here (this year especially), we find ourselves in the month of October. After what felt like a long, hot summer, it feels like the city is waking up, and with that comes lots of things to look forward to.

From new venue openings to the return of the Dubai Fitness Challenge and our very own What’s On Nightlife Awards, here are 10 things to look forward to in Dubai this October…

October 1: Brass Monkey opens its doors

The long-awaited Brass Monkey is finally opening its doors on Bluewaters Island on October 1. The venue is gigantic, with a 12-lane bowling alley, arcade, pool tables, two dining concepts and so much more. Even if you’re not there to play the games, Brass Monkey offers a lively atmosphere to eat, drink and socialise.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, opening October 1, 2pm to 1am Sunday to Wednesday, 2pm to 3am Thursdays, 12pm to 3am Fridays, 12pm to 1am Saturdays, play cards start from Dhs100 and don’t expire. @brassmonkeysocial

October 1: Nikki Beach reopens

The much-loved beach club, Nikki Beach is back welcoming guests to its white sandy beach four days a week (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday). Enjoy the full Friday experience, featuring curated cuisine, creative cocktails and chilled out vibes.

Reservations are required and can be made by emailing reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com or via phone at (04) 376 6162. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

October 8: World Art Dubai returns to the city

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Art Dubai (@worldartdubai) on Sep 29, 2020 at 4:07am PDT

Discover affordable art from international and regional galleries at World Art Dubai, which returns to Dubai from October 8 to 10. It takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre where works from artists around the world will be exhibited.

World Art Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, October 8 to 10. worldartdubai.com

October 9: Hot new pool club Missippi’s is opening

A brand new rooftop pool, Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, is opening on Friday, October 9, and the new ‘urban oasis’ looks set to bring Bali, Tulum and Miami to Dubai. Expect wide, spacious cabanas dotted around the pool, lush greenery, and pastel hues in the colour scheme. The hot new venue is brought to you by huge event players, Candypants, and the team behind Cove Beach, LIVIT Hospitality Management group.

Missippi’s Pool Bar & Social Hub, Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, opening October 9, 6am until late.

October 15: The Wane by SoMiya jungle pool club officially opens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wane by SoMiya (@wanebysomiya) on Sep 13, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

Wane by SoMiya is the brand new pool club concept that has taken over the space formerly occupied by Shades, on the fourth floor terrace at the Address Dubai Marina. It caused a stir when huge (and we mean, huge) tiger and gorilla statues were helicoptered through Dubai Marina on September 13 to land at the poolside. It’s slated to officially open on October 15, and visitors can expect a totally new look with a cool jungle theme and a number of DJ’s on hand to provide the entertainment.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (052) 8844 879. @wanebysomiya

October 16: The Ripe Market returns

If your idea of the perfect day includes browsing for trinkets and handmade goods at a market, this one’s for you. The eternally popular Ripe Market returns to Dubai from October 16 and will open every weekend. You’ll find fresh produce, food trucks, artisanal stalls and entertainment.

The Ripe Market, Academic Park, Umm Sequeim, Fri 9am to 7pm, Sat 10am to 7pm, Oct 16 to May 1. @ripemarket

October 23: A city half marathon is taking place

Need something to inspire a new fitness journey? The Mai Dubai City Half Marathon is taking place on October 23. Lace up and join the city’s best runners at Downtown Dubai for this picturesque half marathon.

hopasports.com

October 24: UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje

2 champion, 4 former champion, 4 title challengers. How do you like this card with full of killers. Best card of the year. #ufc254 pic.twitter.com/iVs2LRORWw — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 2, 2020

Undefeated champ Khabib returns to the Octagon (and Abu Dhabi) to defend his belt against Justin Gaethje. The Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje fight is something local fight fans will be getting very excited about.

October 28: What’s On Nightlife Awards is back

The What’s On Nightlife Awards is back on Wednesday October 28 and is taking place at the stunning White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. We’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry – and we want you there! There are 19 categories covering venues, events and individuals – Best Live Venue, Best Concert and Best Festival through to Best Local Band, Best DJ and Best International DJ Set. The categories recognise all the top people and places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.

October 30: Lace up for the Dubai Fitness Challenge

Dubai Fitness challenge is the citywide fitness movement that inspires Dubai residents to get up and get active. This year marks the fourth edition of the annual challenge which encourages residents too workout for 30 minutes every day for 30 days. A host of fitness classes and workouts will be held across the city, from October 30 to November 28.

dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Images: Provided/social