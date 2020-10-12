Take your pick of a Palm Jumeirah escape or Dubai city stay…

With midterm break and a public holiday just around the corner (and international travel plans seriously curtailed for now), the time is right to book a Dubai staycation.

Two Dubai hotels are running 48-hour flash sales this week, but you’d best start planning pronto, as the clock is already ticking on the Palm Jumeirah escape…

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

When: October 12 and 13, for stays until October 31

Sofitel Dubai The Palm has just launched a 48-hour flash sale, running today and tomorrow only. When you book on October 12 or 13, you’ll score a Classic Room from Dhs450++, valid for stays until October 31.

Along with the discounted room rate, you’ll get daily breakfast, free late check-out until 3pm, a 40 per cent discount on one-hour treatments at Sofitel Spa, and a 20 per cent discount at the resort’s restaurants and in-room dining.

This Polynesian-style retreat on Palm Jumeriah boasts an array of cool pools and a pristine stretch of beach, with water sports on tap, making it ideal for families of all ages. Read our review of Sofitel Dubai The Palm here.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Flash Sale on Oct 12 and 13 for stays until Oct 31, from Dhs450++ a night. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. Email H6541-RE@sofitel.com .sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com/offers/48-hours-flash-sale/

The H Hotel Dubai

When: From 12pm October 15 to 12pm October 17

Set a reminder for noon on Thursday October 15, when the H Hotel Dubai, near the World Trade Centre, launches a 48-hour flash sale on its luxury suites and fully furnished apartments.

Enjoy 50 per cent off the best available rate for suites and apartments, with prices starting at Dhs499, valid for stays between October 15 and December 28. You’ll also get daily breakfast, early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability), and a 50 per cent Bounce Back Voucher to use on future bookings.

The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Suite Flash Sale, from Oct 15 to Oct 17, available for stays until December 28, from Dhs499 per night. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com/offers/48-hours-suite-flash-sale