Say yes way to the staycay…

Whether you’re gearing up for mid-term break or looking to turn your next brunch into a weekend affair, we’ve rounded up eight great staycations in Dubai right now, with prices starting at Dhs129 a night.

For bargain-priced city break: Rove Hotels

UAE residents can snap up a staycation at Rove Hotels for as little as Dhs129 per night. If you want to add breakfast onto your booking, you can do so for Dhs99 for two people. Rove Hotels are located in convenient locations around Dubai, including Dubai Marina, Downtown and Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Rove Hotels, various locations around Dubai. UAE residents rates from Dhs129. rovehotels.com

For an idyllic escape: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Did you have to park your Thai holiday plans this year? This may soften the blow somewhat. Anantara The Palm is offering a very tempting deal for UAE residents, with stays at this Thai-style resort starting at Dhs600. You’ll also enjoy 25 per cent off dining, spa treatments and selected activities during your stay. Read our review of Anantara The Palm here, and find out more about this exclusive staycation offer here.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Dubai, exclusive UAE residents staycation from Dhs600 per night. Tel: (04) 567 8888. anantara.com

For a fun-filled weekend: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

There’s plenty of fun packed into the Ultimate Weekender at Zabeel House in the Greens. You’ll get Friday brunch for two at Lah Lah, including house drinks, four post-brunch drinks vouchers each, a massage in the Native Club Spa, free entry to Wild Wadi Waterpark, breakfast and a late 5pm check-out, from Dhs990 per couple.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens. The Ultimate Weekender staycation for two, from Dhs990. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens

For a pampering spa stay: The H Hotel Dubai

Need some me-time? Book the Ultimate Suite Spacation at The H Hotel, and you’ll receive 120 minutes of body treatments at Mandara Spa, plus a 60-minute personal training session at the Quantum Health Club. You’ll also get free breakfast, a Dhs100 food and drinks voucher, and a super late check-out of 6pm, so you can spend the day in the swimming pool, or working out in the gym and Peloton bike studio. This contemporary hotel, near the World Trade Centre, also has standard staycations starting at Dhs349 a night.

The H Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Suite Spa-cation package, from Dhs850 per night, available until December 28. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com/offers/spacation

For double the brunch fun: Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City

Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City has just unveiled a new staycation that promises to pack a big punch. For Dhs899, you’ll get one night’s accommodation for two people, plus two brunches per person at Joe’s Backyard. Find out more about this epic staycation here.

Joe’s Backyard Staycation, Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City. Brunch & Stay package, Dhs899 for two people, including two brunches each. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

For a girls-only getaway: Dukes The Palm

Gather your gal pals for a women’s retreat at Dukes. Starting at Dhs550++ for a deluxe room, this female-focused package includes breakfast in the Great British Restaurant, Dhs250 in food and drinks credit, and a 20 per cent discount on hairdressing services at Toni & Guy.

Dukes The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Women’s Retreat Offer, from Dhs550++, available until October 31. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. barcelo.com/en-ae/dukes-the-palm-royal-hideaway/

For breakfast and drunch: Andaz Dubai The Palm

The Drunch Getaway at Andaz Dubai The Palm starts at Dhs375 per person (with a minimum of two people per booking). For that, you’ll get an overnight stay in a seaview room, the Andaz lazy breakfast, a selected ‘drunch’ menu with drinks from 7pm to 9pm, a 20 per cent discount on selected beverages, and two detox juices from The Locale.

Andaz The Palm, Drunch Getaway from Dhs375 per person. Tel: (0)4 581 1234. hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/dubai/andaz-dubai-the-palm/dxbct

For families: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Children under the age of 12 can eat for free when you book the UAE Ultimate Staycation at Jumeirah Beach Hotel before December 26. This special offer coincides with the launch of FoodieKIDS, a new children’s dining menu designed to boost the nutritional value and appeal of meals for Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts’ youngest guests. The Ultimate Staycation also includes discounts of up to 40 per cent on room rates, daily breakfast, unlimited access to Wild Wadi Waterpark, and 15 per cent off drinks during your stay.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Ultimate Staycation available until Dec 26. Tel: (0)4 406 8500. jumeirah.com