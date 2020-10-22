One of Dubai’s most loved attraction is back…

Winter in Dubai welcomes a plethora of outdoor activities from dining alfresco to camping in the desert and much more. On a more colourful front, every year from November to May (the following year), one of Dubai’s most loved attraction blooms to life – Dubai Miracle Garden.

The entertainment destination will be opening in the first week of November, though a confirmed date hasn’t been revealed. It will be announced via their social media pages, so keep your eyes peeled.

A similar message can be seen on the Dubai Butterfly Garden social media page which is located in Miracle Garden. It will most likely open when the park does.

Both attractions had closed earlier than usual this year in March because of the pandemic. When they open, they will have all the safety measures in place as per the requirements by the Dubai authorities.

So, what’s inside?

The Dubai Miracle Garden is a 72,000 sqm space and has a whopping 150 million flowers arranged in colourful arches, patterns, characters and more.

The garden has rightfully earned Guinness World Records for its beautiful displays. Its latest award was in 2019 when the park in collaboration with Disney celebrated the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse with an 18-metre floral Mickey Mouse statue. It was made up of almost 100,000 flowers and weighs close to 35 tonnes.

At the Instagrammable park, you will also find a life-size replica of an Emirates A380 – the world’s largest floral installation. It’s made of more than 9,000 flowers. Wow.

You’ll also find several houses, gorgeous arches, other famous characters and much more made entirely of flowers. Wow.

Inside the Dubai Butterfly Garden, you’ll find 15,000 butterflies spanning 50 different varieties. You’ll also have the opportunity to see how butterflies evolve through each stage in the educational centre.

It’s also home to a butterfly museum that boasts hand-craft designs made by thousands of butterflies from different part of the world. There’s even a Koi pond filled with different colours and sizes. You can find this in dome 2.

According to their website, entrance tickets are priced at Dhs55 for adults (over 12 years old), Dhs40 for children 12 years and below and free entry for children under three and people of determination. You may need to do your booking in advance, so check on the website here before you head on over.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

Images: Dubai Miracle Garden