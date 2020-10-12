Just in time for an autumnal sight-seeing scoot around…

The Integrated Transport Centre in AbuDhabi (ITC) has announced that as of today, Monday October 12, e-Scooter rental companies can resume business in the capital.

Loan-out capacity is currently limited to 25 per cent, and business owners are responsible for ensuring their staff are on top of temp checking and equipment sterilisation.

Ride safe

Before hopping on your eco-hog you’re advised as always to make sure you’re wearing safety equipment, which has traditionally meant helmet and padding, but now also includes a face mask.

And taking the devices off ‘sweet jumps’, as always, is specifically ruled out in the personal liability agreements.

ITC announces that electric scooters rental services in #AbuDhabi will be resumed by 25% capacity with the compliance of health precautions and safety measures starting from Monday, October 12,2020. pic.twitter.com/3VJl7dXRNB — “ITC” مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) October 11, 2020

Location scoot

Fans of the motorised mini swag wagons will be able to pick up the handlebars where they left off pre-pandemic, at spots around Abu Dhabi. Activation areas include Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, Al Zahia, Al Dana, Al Bateen, the Corniche, Marina and Yas Island.

Appy scooting

Last year we reported on a new app that had been launched to help people with scooter rentals. Circ allows you to locate and pay for scooter rentals via your smart phone, with charges from as little as Dhs3 per ride (that’s the unlocking fee, it’s a further Dhs1 per minute afterwards).

It doesn’t appear to be showing any ‘rides’ at the moment, but we expect the service to be up and scooting shortly.

The Circ app is available on Apple and Android stores.

Images: What’s On archive