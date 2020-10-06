The say laughter is the best form of medicine…

Let’s face it, we could all do with another reason to laugh this year, and one such reason is coming up. The Dubai Comedy Festival is returning to the city this October, with four whole days of belly-aching fun.

The festival will run from October 21 to October 24, taking place at various locations across Dubai. From stand-up sets to variety shows, activations and plenty more, it will showcase some fantastic local and global comedians.

Vir Das, India’s highest-selling Indian comedian, is the first name announced to perform at the festival, brought by BookMyShow and Front Row Events. Fans will find him at the Dubai World Trade Centre stage at 8.30pm on October 22, with tickets priced from Dhs145. Get them here.

The full line-up is yet to be revealed but we’ll be sure to let you know when it does. Star talent of previous years has included American comedy genius, Dave Chappelle, so we are intrigued to see who makes it this year.

Other previous Dubai Comedy Festival headliners include South African comedian, writer, producer and host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah; American comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who is also known as ‘Fluffy’ and Australian comedian Adam Hills.

Local and regional comedic talents will have an excellent opportunity to show off their skills at the festival. We think we can expect to see some of the talented local comedy troupes from Courtyard Playhouse, Dubomedy and The Junction strut their stuff with street shows and one-off gigs.

Dubai Comedy Festival will adhered to all social distancing and safety guidelines as per Dubai Government directives.

When tickets are available, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.ae.

Watch this space…

Dubai Comedy Festival, October 21 to October 24, various locations across Dubai. dubaicomedyfest.ae

Image: Provided