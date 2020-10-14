Same same, but socially distant…

Here’s an announcement that’s sure to be music to your ears: McGettigan’s is bringing live music back to the Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, but things are going to look a little different this time around.

With safety and social distancing front of mind, the live music concerts promise to be “all signing, no dancing”. Get ready to belt out your favourite tracks, all while keeping a safe distance from other revellers.

The live music season will kick off on Thursday November 5 and Friday November 6, with popular Irish act Picture This headlining the concerts, bringing their hits ‘Never Change’ and ‘Take My Hand’ to the Souk Madinat Amphitheatre.

The acoustic crooners will be supported by a hot line-up of local acts, delivering the night of live music you’ve been desperately missing.

The doors open and music begins at 5pm, before Picture This take to the stage at 7pm.

Tickets to McGettigan’s live music concerts

There’s a range of seating options available, each including food and drinks. For Dhs395, you’ll get a comfortable, socially distant seat on the amphitheatre steps, including a handheld menu item and five selected drinks.

Gather your mates to level up to the VIP package for Dhs695 per person. This buys you a seat at a table for eight, including a three-course meal and unlimited drinks for three and a half hours. If you want to splash out and buy the whole table, it will set you back Dhs5,000.

Due to the reduced capacity at McGettigan’s live music concerts, numbers are strictly limited, so be sure to purchase your tickets in advance.

McGettigan’s Live Music Concerts, McGettigan’s Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Thu Nov 5 and Fri Nov 6, from 5pm. Dhs395 for amphitheatre seating with 1 food item and 5 drinks, Dhs695 for VIP seating with 3 courses and unlimited drinks. www.mcgettigans.com/shop