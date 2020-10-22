Come for the food, stay for the entertainment…

A brand new restaurant and lounge has opened its doors in luxe Palm Jumeirah hotel, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. Taking the space once occupied by Supper Club, Leo’V by Leonardo da Vinci is set over two floors, offering premium dining and daily live entertainment.

Dinner shows are the name of the game at Leo’V, with incredible singers, musicians and even acrobats on the evening line-up. The ground floor is set up with fine-dining style tables positioned towards the stage, and an open kitchen behind the bar. Da Vinci inspired art decorates the walls throughout the venue.

The second floor has a more loungey vibe, with cosy booths which can be privatised with curtains. The big bar in the middle takes the focus, but if you look over from the balcony, you’ll also get a great view of the stage from above. Up here you can enjoy an extensive food and cocktail menu, as well as a unique selection of shisha flavours.

Live shows will cover a range of genres and entertainment styles, with music ranging from jazz, blues and soul to pop, rock, disco and deep house as well as classical music, Gatsby-style and even Broadway show tunes – there really is something for everyone.

On Tuesday nights, girls can enjoy two house drinks and a chef’s selection set menu for Dhs120, while on Wednesdays there’s exactly the same offer for the guys. There’s also a late brunch deal on Sundays and Mondays, with unlimited house drinks and a set menu for Dhs290 or opt for the premium package for Dhs420.

The menu is described as Mediterranean with Asian fusion, with dishes such as Dibba Bay oysters, duck gyoza, salmon bruschetta and spicy shrimps. For the main courses there’s a lot of tempting options, including wagyu tagliata, Moroccan octopus, baby chicken, grilled cauliflower and escargots.

Leo’V by Leonardo Da Vinci, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7.30pm to 2am. Tel: (052) 525 1211. leov.ae

Images: Provided