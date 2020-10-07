The Crown Prince shared teasers on his Instagram Story…

There are no end to the talents of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. He’s the chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, an avid horse rider, talented poet, skilled photographer, keen fisherman, frequent skydiver – and could now be adding restaurateur to that list.

The Dubai Crown Prince, affectionately known as Fazza, shared several snaps on his Instagram Story over the weekend with teasers of a box of tasty looking burgers emblazoned with his ‘F3’ logo. The logo represents his team within various sporting activities, in which Sheikh Hamdan is highly involved.

During a Boomerang-style video, the words ‘F3 Burger’ could be seen on the box, while the burgers themselves and the wrapping paper were clearly marked with the recognisable F3 logo. A box of eight burgers could be seen in an accompanying photo, each oozing with sauce from within the potato bun.

After doing some digging, we found that an Instagram account has been created for the brand, however HH Sheikh Hamdan isn’t following the page and the listed website is currently inactive. We’re intrigued to see if more information will be shared by the Crown Prince regarding the location of the burgers, and if the public will have a chance to try them.

Sheikh Hamdan regularly rides horses as part of the F3 team at Godolphin Stables, and is often found training at his fitness facilities, Hamdan Sports Complex. Could a new burger bar be popping up at either of these locations in the near future?

We guess we’ll have to wait and see…

Images: @Faz3 Instagram