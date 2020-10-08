Did you spot any?

It’s no secret that celebrities love Dubai, with many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) having visited the glittering emirate over the years. Due to recent travel restrictions, we haven’t seen as many recently, but now they’re starting to return.

From former Love Island stars to some top sports professionals, here are the celebrities that have been spotted in the UAE this week…

Laura Anderson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA ANDERSON (@lauraanderson1x) on Oct 5, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

Former Love Island contestant, Laura Anderson is no stranger to Dubai, having visited numerous times before. In the last week during her time in the city, she’s visited Fish Dubai, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah and The Observatory Bar & Grill.

Lance Armstrong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) on Oct 6, 2020 at 8:14am PDT

Former professional road racing cyclist, Lance Armstrong hit the popular Al Qudra Cycling Track on Tuesday, October 6. According to Dubai Media Office, he was ‘there to celebrate the UAE’s success at the Tour de France’. On his own social media pages, Armstrong wrote ‘loving my time in Dubai. I mean, who has 180kms (112 miles) of dedicated cycling track?!’.

Michael Griffiths

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Griffiths (@mac_griffiths_) on Oct 7, 2020 at 6:25am PDT

Ex-Love Island star Michael Griffiths is holidaying in the city at the moment. Unsurprisingly, he’s been snapped at celebrity hotspot hotels, FIVE Palm Jumeirah and FIVE Jumeirah Village Circle. He’s also dined at The Penthouse.

Carl Fogarty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foggy Carl Fogarty MBE (@carlfogarty1) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:28am PDT

Carl Fogarty is one of the most successful World Superbike racers – a seven time world champion – and holder of an MBE award. He also won popular British TV show ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here‘ in 2014. He’s in Dubai to celebrate the engagement of his daughter Danielle Fogarty to her new fiancé, influencer Ross Worswick. Whilst here, the family have visited Salt Bae’s famous Nusr-Et restaurant and zoomed around the desert on dune buggies with Desert Fox Safari. See what happened when What’s On Dubai took to the sand with Desert Fox Safari here.

Danielle Fogarty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒 (@danielle_fogarty1) on Oct 4, 2020 at 1:29am PDT

Danielle Fogarty is the daughter of World Superbike racer, Carl Fogarty. Her boyfriend, former Ex on the Beach star Ross Worswick got down on one knee and proposed to her at a romantic dinner on the sand in front of the Burj Al Arab. Since then, she’s visited Nusr-Et, Secret Garden at Dubai Mall, as well setting sail on a yacht day.

Ross Worswick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕽𝖔𝖘𝖘 (@rossworswick) on Oct 7, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

Since British TV personality and Ex on the Beach character, Ross Worswick proposed to girlfriend Danielle Fogarty, he’s been visiting some top Dubai restaurants, living it up on a yacht and exploring the desert in dune buggies.

Sam Gowland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Gowland (@samgowland) on Sep 26, 2020 at 9:40am PDT

Sam Gowland is a former Love Island contestant who now stars in Newcastle-based reality series Geordie Shore. He arrived in Dubai last night, posting videos and photos to his Instagram story of his two-bedroom villa at FIVE JVC.

Images: Social