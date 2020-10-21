The giant adventure park opens on November 6…

Adrenaline seekers get ready – a huge adventure park is opening in Dubai Festival city next month. Called The Arch, the jaw-dropping attraction will house four thrilling activities including a 230 metre zip line, a 13 metre platform to jump from, a multi-level climbing wall and a giant inflatable jump bag.

The UAE is no stranger to an adventurous attraction, and The Arch is the latest venue to offer a selection of thrilling activities. The new spot will open on November 6, just after the launch of the 2020 Dubai Fitness Challenge, and to celebrate, the attraction will be free to enjoy throughout the entire challenge.

If you love to test your limits, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to jump from a hair-raisingly high platform with only a cable to catch you. Looking for speed? Check out the 230 metre long zip line which will see you whizzing past some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

The climbing wall has five different routes, and is open to climbers of all abilities. Whether you’re a novice or a regular, you’ll be sure to enjoy this challenging activity. If all of that doesn’t get you excited though, the jump bag is sure to. Choose from a four or six metre high platform to fling yourself onto a huge inflatable cushion.

Until November 28, all guests will be able to try the selection of activities for free as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The 30-day challenge kicks off on October 30 and will the whole city come together to join for 30 minutes of exercise per day.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) commented: “The Arch will mark an exciting addition to DFC’s uniquely themed Fitness Villages this year, bringing never-seen-before challenges, thrilling activities and helping diversify the physical footprint of the citywide movement to welcome children, teenagers, young adults and families across all communities.”

dubaifestivalcitymall.com