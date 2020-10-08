There’s more great deals throughout the week too…

Laidback seaside bar, The Bungalow Dubai, has announced its official reopening will be held on Friday October 16. If you can’t wait that long though, there’s a special pre-opening offer for guests during its soft opening phase. In the days leading up to the launch, guests will be able to enjoy drinks and selected bites at 50 per cent discount.

The bar is well-known for its great deals, after once treating guests to unlimited pizza for the price of a drink. On October 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15 (The Bunglaow is closed on Mondays), anyone who visits The Bungalow Dubai will be able to tuck into selected dishes and sip on refreshing beverages for half the normal price.

If you can’t make it next week though, don’t worry as The Bungalow Dubai has plenty of other deals in the pipeline after the official reopening. On Tuesdays you can expect a delicious five-hour deal where you can tuck into as many tacos as you can handle, along with unlimited jugs of margaritas and Bungalow Brew for only Dhs99 per person.

On Fridays it’s time to let loose with ‘Drunch on the Deck’ at The Bungalow Dubai, between 5pm and 8pm. Guests can choose between the full package for Dhs249 per person including food and house drinks, the non-alcoholic package’ for Dhs199 or a drinks-only deal for Dhs149. There’ll also be live DJ sets from Those Guys, playing afro, soul, soulful house, RnB, and hip-hop.

Every day there’s a happy hour on which will get you a 50 per cent discount on selected drinks, including Bungalow Brew, house wine and house pours between 5pm and 8pm.

The Bungalow, La Mer, Jumeira 1, reopens Oct 16, soft opening from Oct 10, Tuesday to Sunday, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (054) 994 7970. bungalowdubai.com

Images: Provided