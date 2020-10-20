Theatergoers, this is one you don’t want to miss…

Making plans for the weekend? Add in a performance of ‘The Glass Menagerie’ by Tennessee Williams at The Junction to your list.

Fan of the famous playwright? Well, did you know that it was this play that catapulted him from obscurity to fame. Hollywood movies have been replicated after it and it has had several Broadway revivals. And here in Dubai, it will be performed by Danu Theatre only this weekend from October 22 to 24.

So, what’s the play about?

The play follows the impoverished Wingfield family set in St. Louis, Missouri in the post-Depression era. Tom is an aspiring poet condemned to work in a shoe factory in order to keep the family afloat. His disabled sister, Laura is painfully shy and lives in her own dream world where her escape is looking after a glass menagerie of glass animals figurines. Their mother, Amanda, is a faded southern belle who longs for the past and over her husband who abandoned the family.

ALSO READ: Swan Lake is coming to the Dubai Opera

The play follows the dysfunctional family unit with Tom desperately trying to make ends meet and keep the family together. Refusing to accept her daughter’s disability, Amanda forces him to enlist one of his colleagues to become a suitor for Laura. Things don’t work out and life at the Wingfield household reaches its breaking point as dreams and reality collide. In the face of our current health and economic crisis, the pressures within the play ring louder and truer.

ALSO READ: Theatre of Digital Art opens its doors this month

Where, when and how much?

The play takes place at The Junction Theatre in Alserkal Avenue from Thursday October 22 to 24.

On opening night, it takes place at 7.30pm and matinees (afternoon show) takes place at 3pm on October 23 and 24.

Tickets cost Dhs85 for general admission and couple tickets available for Dhs140. Get your tickets here.

ALSO READ: The Museum of the Moon has landed in Dubai

Safety first

Every safety precaution is being taken and audience members are required to wear masks.

The theatre will operate at 50 per cent capacity and seating will be allocated keeping in mind social distancing.

The Glass Menagerie, The Junction Theatre, Al Serkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, October 22 to 24, Dhs85 general admission, Dhs140 couple tickets. Tel: (0)4 338 8525. thejunctiondubai.com

Images: Danu Theatre