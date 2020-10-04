Keep up to date…

This year, amongst many things, has been a difficult time for the travel industry, with many rules changing and coming into effect over the past few months. Now there has been a new travel update for UAE residents, citizens and visitors.

Amongst the new rules, UAE residents, citizens and visitors will now be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure from Dubai only if the country they are flying to requires a negative test certificate.

If you are a Dubai residence visa holder returning to Dubai, you will still need approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). All other UAE residence visa holders do not have to apply.

Here is everything you need to know about the travel updates:

Arrivals

Citizens

Citizens will not be required to take a PCR test in the country they’re in, prior to departure to Dubai. Citizens will, however, be required to take a PCR test upon arrival to Dubai.

Residents and Tourists

All residents and tourists must take a PCR test (within 96 hours) prior to their departure to Dubai.

Transit passengers

It is mandatory for transit passengers to take a PCR test prior to travel from some countries, and when it is a requirement in the destination country.

Departures

UAE residents, citizens and visitors will now be required to take a COVID-19 PCR test prior to departure from Dubai only if the country they are flying to requires a negative test certificate.

You can now take a Covid-19 nasal swab test for Dhs150 at a number of government centres and hospitals across the UAE, including Mediclinic, Seha, Medeor Hospital and LLH Hospital.

The new travel protocol update was announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Friday, October 2. It was issued under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In a post on the Dubai Media Office Twitter, it stated that the new amendments were introduced ‘with an aim to ease procedures for passengers and exempt citizens from additional requirements without compromising on precautionary measures.’

Arrival protocols state that citizens are not required to conduct a PCR test prior to departure regardless of the destination they come from or time spent there. Citizens will only be required to undergo a PCR test upon arrival to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/PfcsWHZvgp — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 2, 2020

Image: Getty