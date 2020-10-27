Enjoy delights from Turkey such as baklava to the Insta-worthy ‘dondurma’ ice-cream show…

Planning out where you’ll be spending the long weekend? If you’re in the city and a fan of Turkish delights, make your way to City Walk and check out ‘How Bazaar’ – a market pop-up featuring a variety of Turkish treats.

The market is an idea put together by two of Dubai’s popular Turkish cuisine hotspots, Babaji, the renowned authentic Turkish restaurant in the heart of City Walk and Butcha, the Turkish-born steakhouse and butcher shop built for meat lovers.

It will be the first of many monthly events.

Here’s what you’ll find.

The open-air bazaar will welcome you with a traditional and complimentary lemonade and cokonat (a famed Turkish chocolate wafer) before you set off to explore.

The bazaar will feature a number of food stations serving up delectable Turkish treats and succulent meats. It’s great for foodies, but there will be family-friendly entertainment as well.

For those visitors with a sweet tooth, there are sugary Turkish delicacies available at the market such as baklava which you can pair with a classic Turkish tea and coffee.

And of course, you can also experience the Insta-worthy ‘dondurma’ ice cream shows.

Want to take the foodie experience home with you? You can select from Butcha’s delectable cuts of meat available at their butcher shop. Visitors to the bazaar get a 10 per cent discount.

Babaji is serving up a set breakfast until 4pm which features Turkish staples such as tahin, mixed olives, cheese platter, honey and kaymak; grilled sucuk and more. It will be served with freshly baked Turkish bread for only AED 89 for two.

At Butcha’s, breakfast is until 1pm and the set menu features a choice of eggs, Turkish cheese platter, olives, honey and clotted cream, Nutella, jam and more. It will be served with orange juice and unlimited tea for only Dhs115 for two.

How Bazaar, City Walk, Al Safa, Al Wasl, Dubai, from Oct 29 to 31, 12.30pm to 10pm. @butchadubai @babajidubai

Images: Getty and provided