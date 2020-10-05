See lions, rhinoceros, elephants, giraffes and so much more…

Animal-lovers, it’s the moment you’ve been waiting for. Dubai Safari Park is finally reopening its doors today, Monday, October 5, after a two-year hiatus. It is home to around 3,000 animals including lions, rhinoceros and much more.

You’ll find Dubai Safari Park on Al Warqa 5 on the Hatta Road. It will be open to the public from 9am to 5pm every day, with standard adult tickets priced at Dhs50, and children’s standard entry priced at Dhs20, available for pre-booking online only.

The park celebrated its reopening with a special video on social media, featuring just some of the 3,000 animals that you’ll see whilst there. New animals to call the park home are African elephants and giraffes.

Of the 3,000 animals at the park, there are 84 species of mammals – including 15 different carnivores and 18 primates – 60 types of reptiles, 115 kinds of birds, plus amphibians and invertebrates.

Just some of these include tigers, gibbons and moon bears in the Asian Village; lions, elephants and giraffes in the Asian Village; and camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles in the Arabian Village.

As well as giving you a chance to see the animals up-close, a range of interactive, educational and entertainment experiences are available to suit the whole family. There are plenty of places to eat at Dubai Safari Park, as well as a kids’ farm experience and VIP treks.

A new experience to the park is the ‘Safari Journey’. You’ll get your very own driver and private guide who will give you VIP access to the park. This includes VIP interaction, special access to shows and seeing ambassador animals. It’s priced at Dhs85 for adults and Dhs30 for children.

Wondering how you’ll get around the 119-hectare site? You can save your feet by using the hop-on-hop-off bus service that stops at the Asian, African, and Arabian Villages and more. You can visit each place as and when you please.

Dubai Safari Park, Al Warqa, Hatta Road, Dubai, open 9am to 5pm daily, adults Dhs50, children Dhs20. Book online dubaisafari.ae

Images: Provided