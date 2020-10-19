Bring back those purple disco balls…

Ladies’ days are the bonafide Dubai institution that involves spending the day soaking up the sun and dipping in and out of a pool, listening to music and enjoying some mega food and beverage deals for the ladies.

One such ladies’ day that has proved timelessly popular is WET Deck’s Not Another Ladies Day at W Dubai – The Palm. After a one-year hiatus, it’s back, with unlimited drinks, delicious food, and, of course, pool and beach access.

The ladies’ day will run every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Priced at Dhs150 for girls and Dhs250 for guys, it includes unlimited cocktails and house beverages – some served in those cool purple disco balls – plus one dish from the menu.

Dishes available include salads, ocean-fresh poke bowls, or go for a fully-loaded burger. W Dubai – The Palm’s resident DJ Smokingroove will be on hand to provide house mix tracks all day long as you soak up the sun.

WET Deck, where the ladies’ day takes place, is the smaller pool on the higher level of the hotel. Visitors can enjoy the chilled waters and there’s even a swim-up pool bar. There are plenty of packages available if you fancy stepping things up a notch.

For a round bed, with up to three people maximum, is Dhs800, which includes a premium beverage offering. A WET Deck cabana is priced at Dhs1000 for three people with the premium beverages included.

The Secret Garden Cabana can host up to eight people, priced at Dhs1200 inclusive of premium beverages. You could even go all out and opt for the water bed, up to four people, for Dhs1500. Deposits are required.

Not Another Ladies Day, WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sundays 12pm to 4pm, Dhs150 girls Dhs250 guys. Book here.

Images: Provided