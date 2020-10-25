We’re here for this…

If you didn’t already know, today is a big day. Why? It’s World Pasta Day, so what better excuse to say ‘goodbye’ to vegetables and ‘hello’ to a big old plate of carby goodness? Here are some great deal to celebrate with so tuck in.

Dine in

Larte

Cute Italian restaurant Larte is offering 50 per cent off all its pasta dishes today, Sunday October 25. If that wasn’t enough, you could attempt to get your pasta for free. Between 6pm and 8pm, you’re invited to eat 500 grams of pasta and meatballs. If you win, you’ll get a private screening room in Studio One, with a movie of their choice for up to 6 people.

Larte, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6.30am to 1am, Fri & Sat 7am to 1am. Tel: (04) 581 6870. facebook.com/larte.dxb

Ce La Vi

All about the views when you’re dining? Head to Ce La Vi today for dinner, where you’ll get a free side of pasta with every main dish. It’s available Sunday, October 25 only. Bag a table outside on the terrace for those incredible views of Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

Ce La Vi Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (04) 582 6111. facebook.com/celavidubai

Delivery

Go! Pasta and Losta! Pasta

Available exclusively on Deliveroo, these two pasta places are only available to your door, but that’s one of their perks. You can also customise your own pasta dishes, choosing between linguine, spaghetti, macaroni, manicotti, rigatoni and more. If you’re looking to get your carb fix on World Pasta Day but don’t want the hassle of going out or cooking, these restaurants are here for you, and with dishes starting from Dhs25, you really can’t go wrong.

deliveroo.ae/go-pasta (Business Bay)

deliveroo.ae/lotsa-pasta (Dubai Marina)

Images: Social/provided