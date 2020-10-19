Old school movies by the sea? You sandy little beach, we’re in…

Paradisical private island resort, Zaya Nurai, has just launched a new Saturday retro movie night at their beachside venue Smokin’ Pineapple, and it looks like just the ticket.

They’re offering guests the opportunity to watch classics from the golden era of cinema, under a canopy of stars.

The adult package costs Dhs135 and includes unlimited pizza and soft drinks. Kids get in for Dhs85 and as much popcorn, marshmallows and soft drink as they’re parentally permitted.

There’s a double showing each week starting with a kids movie from 7pm. That’s followed by an old school blockbuster from the locker of Hollywood hits.

Coming soon

This weekend, on Saturday October 24, the family-friendly session is handed over to the misadventures of a plucky young clown fish, in Finding Nemo. And if you can think of a better setting to watch this movie, you deserve a round of applause.

Frankly our dears, the later, grown-ups movie is one of the greatest date night stories ever put to celluloid, Gone with the Wind.

On Saturday October 31 — it’s kaleidoscopic emotional rollercoaster, Coco for the kids and the 1931 adaptation of Mary Shelly’s Frankenstein for the second showing.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least 30 minutes prior to brunch start. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6274, zayanuraiisland.com

Images: