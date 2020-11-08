There’s plenty happening in the city…

It’s the start of a brand new week here in Dubai and as always, we’re here to bring you the very best things to do in Dubai this week. From Dubai Fitness Challenge to the return of the drive in cinema, we’ve rounded up eight amazing things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday November 1

1. Check out an Instagrammable new breakfast spot

If you haven’t been to Caya yet, what are you waiting for? The Instagrammable spot can be found in Nshama Town Square, and is a hit with the city’s breakfast lovers. The avocado Benedict (pictured above) comes with soft English muffins topped with perfectly cooked poached eggs, sliced avocado and homemade hollandaise sauce.

Caya, Nshama Town Square, Sun to Weds 8am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 8am to 11pm. Tel: (04) 564 6689. @cayauae

2. Try a spot of wine tasting

Fresh from its reopening for the new season, Iris Dubai has announced a new Sunday night event where guests can try a wine tasting session. For Dhs300 per person, The Iris Beverage Club will see guests sample no less than 10 dishes each with an interesting wine pairing. The grapes are sourced from around the world, with four white, four red and two rosé that will change weekly or fortnightly.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Sundays, 7.30pm to 9pm, Dhs300. Tel: (056) 951 1442. irisdubai.com

Monday November 2

3. Take part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge

With three amazing Fitness Villages, safe new workout zones, and an online hub with loads of free virtual workouts, Dubai Fitness Challenge is back and bigger than ever before. From October 30 to November 28, Dubai Fitness Challenge is your chance to take part in 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days straight. There’s so much to get involved with this week, and you can see a selection of the best things to do here.

Dubai Fitness Challenge, October 30 to November 28, across the city, free. For a complete list of events, register via dubaifitnesschallenge.com

4. Head to the drive-in cinema

Vox Cinemas’ drive-in movies are back at Mall of the Emirates. The experience kicked off earlier in the year and has returned to the top floor of the mall’s car park. You can catch movies every day such as The Witches, Honest Thief and Vanguard. Tickets cost Dhs180 per car including snacks and drinks. Once you arrive, simply tune your car to the designated radio frequency and enjoy the film.

Vox Cinemas, Mall of Emirates rooftop, near Ski Dubai, daily from 7.30pm, Dhs180 for two. uae.voxcinemas.com/drive-in

Tuesday November 3

5. Save big on stunning art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gallery One (@gallery.one) on Oct 6, 2020 at 12:58am PDT



The Gallery One winter sale is here. Art lovers can enjoy big discounts on their favourite pieces from now until November 7. The sale includes a variety of stock including wall art and accessories as well as furniture. An online catalogue can be found here to give you a taste of what to expect.

Gallery One, The Gallery Workshop, Dubai Investments Park, daily 9am to 7pm until November 7. g-1.com

6. Tuck into some tasty burgers

Love burgers? Then you need to check out the new Tuesday night deal at The Sum of Us. You’ll get to sample some of their delicious burgers for a cut price starting from Dhs35. Dishes include bacon mushroom double, wagyu cheeseburger, and O.G. vegan as well as more unusual options such as fish and chip curry.

The Sum of Us, Burj al Salam, Trade Centre 6th Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tuesdays, 5pm to 9pm. thesumofusdubai.com

Wednesday November 4

7. Lounge in Azure’s new private plunge pools

Popular poolside spot Azure Beach has upgraded its six cabanas to feature exclusive plunge pools for groups of up to 10 or 20. If you’re looking to celebrate something special, Azure can also accommodate with special packages and decorations. Weekday prices are set at Dhs2000 minimum spend or on the weekends its Dhs4000, so if you’re a group of 20, that’s Dhs100 per person in the week or Dhs200 each on a Friday or Saturday.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (052) 777 9472. azure-beach.com

8. Revisit a popular ladies’ night

On Wednesday nights, Boa Lounge hosts its High Heeled Ladies’ Night every week, from 8pm to 2am, inviting women to enjoy dinner and unlimited drinks for just Dhs120. For High Heeled Ladies’ Night, DJ Elie Hajjar takes to the tables, spinning a range of feel-good tunes until the small hours.

Boa, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Wednesdays, 8pm to 2am, Dhs120. Tel: (056) 501 2039. boadubai.com