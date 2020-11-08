It’s gonna be a fun one…

We’re hosting our second Abu Dhabi Lock in staycayion in a few days, and even though it’s all sold out, we’ve got some back-up plans for a capital weekend.

Thursday, November 12

This craft chilli sauce packs some serious crunk in its trunk

As you may know, we’re enthusiastic followers of anything hot sauce. And so we tend to get a little excited when a new homegrown brand of the fiery red stuff drops into view. Not literally, you only make that mistake once. Curious Elephant is a collection of craft Asian sauces, that includes such smouldering hotties as Vietnamese Chilli Sauce and Chinese Chilli oil, both of which were tried, tested and received full commendations from the What’s On condiment quality assurance board. Perfect for soups, dim sum, salads, grilled shrimp or roast chicken, or literally anything else that’s even remotely edible — and if you need some inspiration the website has a tonne of fuego recipe ideas.

Delivery available across the whole UAE (no fees for orders over Dhs200), Dhs50, curious-elephant.com

Choose your own adventure on this island escape

Located just 20 minutes west of Abu Dhabi’s downtown buzz, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District has been loaded with a thrilling arsenal of entertainment firepower. Amenities that include a glamping site, fully modern sports facilities, restaurants, adrenaline pursuits, chill spots, heritage trail, eco hubs and an exciting chunk more. Now accepting adventurers.

You can book your trip to Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District now, on the hudayriyatisland.ae website.

Friday, November 13

This brunch boasts big eats, big beats and three-for-two treats

Are you into house music? A bit of nu-disco? How about great food and free-flowing beverages? Brunchee, the new monthly brunch at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi Captain’s Arms has all of that and a little bit more. The inaugural sesh begins this weekend, Friday November 13, with packages starting at Dhs249 for soft drinks and whichever beverage option you choose, there’s a buy two get one free offer. Your soundtrack comes courtesy of Selecta-in-Chief James Charles, with the beats dropping from 2pm until late. Menu highlights include a raw bar, with Fin de Claire oysters; lobster; a salmon garden; slow-cooked brisket; beef striploin; roast leg of lamb; and a root veg roast.

Brunchee at Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah, Fri November 13, 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs249, house Dhs379, bubbles Dhs415. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi This family brunch doesn’t cost a bunch The weekend brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano offers four hours of award-winning Italian food, drinks, desserts and a family-friendly atmosphere from Dhs165. That’s the soft drinks package, but if you want to upgrade to the frozen pink grape and signature mixology category it’s just a total of Dhs200 per person. And the top tier grape and bubble option is an astonishingly low Dhs215. Kids under six are free and those between six and twelve get 50 per cent off their parents’ selected package. The Weekend Brunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano takes place between midday and 4pm on Friday and Saturday. You can choose from unlimited starters, a la carte mains, sharing dishes, pizzas and a legendary round-up of indulgent European desserts.

Pearl Rotana Capital Centre – Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, near ADNEC, open daily midday to 3.30pm, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (02) 307 5551, @pearlrotana

This has to be one of the best pool pass deals in the capital

Come on up to this rooftop drop and flop spot – with a day’s pool access for only Dhs150. You’ll also get a whole Dhs100 of that straight back to spend on food and beverage at the pool’s sophisticated Latin neighbour — Rayana, a red hot tapas bar. There, in addition to authentic Spanish-American fair, they have a happy hour where there’s buy-one-get-one-free offer on ALL beverages-by-the-glass between 5pm and 7pm every single day.

19th floor, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, 9am-7pm. Tel: (056) 544 8158, hyatt.com

Saturday, November 14

This free grooming and gaming opportunity has got us Loki-excited

To celebrate the double release of Viking-themed videogame Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and next-gen console, Xbox Series X — men’s grooming aficionados Chaps and Co, are offering gents free ‘Viking Cuts’ on Tuesday November 10 and Saturday November 14 at all of their UAE locations. That’s not all. In collaboration with Ubisoft, the creators of the hugely popular Templar-bothering, haystack-diving, ‘is that a knife in your pocket?’ Assassin’s Creed series, there’s a chance to win a brand new Xbox Series X.

To enter the draw, you just have to share an image of your Chaps and Co Scandinavian make-over on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #KeepItHandsome #ChapsAndCo #LikeAViking and tag @chapsandcobarbershop.

Say ‘Yas’ to all the flavours

Yas Flavours Festival is taking place between November 8 and 28, and shines a spotlight on the many varied culinary-cred points of the island. Participating eateries will be serving up three-course meals at one of three price tiers, either Dhs99, Dhs129 and Dhs149. The Taste Makers package for Dhs99 features such culinary luminaries as Black Tap at The Fountains, Le Brioche and LA Taqueria. Foodie Vibes, priced at Dhs129, includes Zahr El Laymoun, Belgian Cafe and Rainforest Cafe. And the Gourmet Goals (Dhs149) collection features a trio of refined courses at Filini Garden, Aquarium, Iris, Matsu and Pachaylen at Anantara Eastern Mangroves.

Yas Island, November 8 to 28, from Dhs99. Find the full list of participating restaurants at yasisland.ae

Images: Getty/Provided