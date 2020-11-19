The fun-packed day is brought to you by Candypants and the team behind Cove Beach…

This year has certainly been an unpredictable one and if you’re looking to blow off some steam, we’ve got just the thing for you. A mega brunch is set to take place at one of Dubai’s coolest waterparks with unlimited beverages, food and DJs playing all day.

The event is brought to you by Candypants and the team behind Cove Beach so you know you’re in good hands when it comes to a true party atmosphere. As well as a day brunch, there’s set to be a drunch and an afterparty that will go on until late.

MEGA Brunch will kick off at Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, on Friday, December 4, running from 12pm to 4pm. Priced at Dhs249, the package includes free-flowing house spirits and grape, one food token and access to the water park.

Due to health and safety regulations, the waterparks main rides will not be in operation, however there is still plenty of the site to explore. The fun doesn’t end at 4pm as you can join the drunch from 4pm to 8pm, with unlimited drinks priced at Dhs199.

Enjoy the drunch in the waterpark or head to The Bungalow, the cool on-site restaurant and beach bar where DJs, including a live set from Those Guys Events, will be cranking up the atmosphere until 1am. If that’s still not enough, you can purchase a further three house drinks for Dhs99.

For those who really want to live it up, there’s the option to go for a VIP table package, with a maximum of eight guests. It includes access to The Bungalow, two bottles of wine, two bottles of spirits and a bucket of beers.

MEGA Brunch, Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai, Friday December 4, brunch 12pm to 4pm, Dhs249, 4pm to 8pm, Dhs199. candypants.events

Images: Provided