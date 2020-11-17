There’s a 10k race as well…

The 2020 Abu Dhabi Half Marathon will take place this Friday, November 20 in a location with some real racing pedigree, Yas Marina Circuit.

It’s your chance to pound the same tarmac that in less than a month, will host the world’s most expensive go-karts as they hurtle around track for the title of Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix champion.

Registrations are now open for this, the 36th edition of the Abu Dhabi Half Marathon, brought to you by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council — and there are a few different options for various ages and ability levels.

It will both start and finish at Yas Marina Circuit with runners completing two full laps of the track, heading out towards Shams Tower, and then across towards the East Gate, before returning for further laps of the 5.5km circuit.

The Half Marathon (around 21km) costs Dhs225 for adults and Dhs180 for juniors (those aged 16 to 18). The cost of entry for the 10k run starts at Dhs180 for adults and Dhs150 for juniors (ages 12 to 18).

And of course race bibs, t-shirts and a special fashion-forward face mask are included in the price.

You can collect your race kits on Tuesday November 17 between 10am to 4pm, or Wednesday November 18th/Thursday November 19th between 10am to 7pm, at Gulf Multi Sport Office at Zayed Sports City (Location Pin Here).

Car parking is available at the Red Car Park accessible via the East Gate, and it’s just a short (fortunately so you can save those KCals) three minute walk to the event gates and start area.

Friday, November 20. Register now at adsc.ae

Images: Provided