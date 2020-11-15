The AI-powered system will stagger check in to drastically reduce crowding…

One of the defining features of airports, is that by their very nature — they attract huge passenger numbers from a vast network of locations. Ordinarily, that’s a great thing — but in a pandemic, it adds a new tier of challenges to protecting public health.

Abu Dhabi Airport (AUH), in partnership with ConvergentAI, has come up with a suitably high-tech solution for alleviating crowding.

Now in a trial phase with a select core of volunteers, the ‘Smart Travel’ system analyses passenger numbers in various areas of the airport and uses that data to stagger the arrival of passengers on later flights.

This should shorten queue times, help with social distancing and result in a smoother process for all airport users.

Shareef Al Hashmi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The enhancement of Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Smart Travel system is a significant step in our journey of continuous improvement and innovation as we shape the future airport experience.”

John Barton, Chief Information Officer, said: “Minimising queuing at airports is key to safeguarding passenger health and wellbeing and streamlining operations, which is why we are working with our airline partners and ConvergentAI to precisely model our passengers’ journeys and improve them at every step.”

“By enabling passengers to quickly and seamlessly transition through check-in, immigration and boarding, we are providing them with more time to enjoy everything Abu Dhabi International Airport has to offer, from first-rate dining to superior duty-free offerings,” added Barton.

Other applications of Artificial Intelligence are currently being looked at to help with things like staffing in retail areas, optimal baggage transport, aircraft taxiing and fuelling.

Images: