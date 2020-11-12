Comin’ straight outta AUH…

We’re always down for red hot bars, whether that’s the venue or the setlist on the soundsystem. And you’re able to get both with the Abu Dhabi Hip Hop brunch at Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi.

Betwen midday and 4pm every Friday, B-boys and B-girls are fed a diet of Notoriously B.I.G beats, equally smokin’ eats and unlimited beveragey treats for just Dhs249.

The food and fiesta themes change every week, including Caribbean-inspired Jam n Jerk sessions, Tipsy Taco afternoons, and the famous PJ Party. And there ain’t no party like a PJ Party.

As a (Ja)rule, you’ll be able to pick up select bites from the OG-Unit of carnival sharing plates – pizza, nacos, sliders and wings.

Fire in the booth

Comanding respect on the decks, there’ll be live sets from DJ Cliff Townley, DJ Allad and DJ Fab. They’ll be spinning a collection of old-school Hip Hop and R&B bangers from the ’90s & ’00s. You know, when Kanye was good Kanye.

According to street poet Nas ‘sleep is the cousin of death’ – so why end your Friday night when brunch finishes? You can flip it and reverse with a brunch extension package between 4pm and 7pm for just Dhs120.

Getting you another three hours of the same limitless sips and sick beats,

Whether you’re repping the Eastern Mangroves or the Western Region, it’s all good from Al Dhafra to Yas Bay. Real Gs know beef is best left in the sliders.

Back Yard Bistro (BYB), in The Hub – WTC Abu Dhabi, every Fri midday t0 4pm. Tel: (055) 780 0086, @hiphopbrunchad

Images: Facebook