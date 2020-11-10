The new brunch at Captain's Arms is a must for house music fans
And there’s a buy two get one free offer on all brunch packages…
Are you into your house music? A bit of nu-disco? How about great food and free-flowing beverages?
Yep? You’re going to want to check this out.
Brunchee, the new monthly brunch at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi Captain’s Arms has got all of that and a little bit more.
The inaugural sesh begins this weekend, Friday November 13, between 1pm and 4pm — and contrary to the popular myth, it’s a date that will be very lucky for some, with packages starting at Dhs249 for soft drinks and whichever beverage option you choose, there’s a buy two get one free offer.
Your soundtrack come courtesy of Selecta-in-Chief James Charles, with the beats dropping from 2pm until late.
Menu highlights include a raw bar, with Fin de Claire oysters; lobster; a salmon garden; slow cooked brisket; beef striploin; roast leg of lamb; and a root vege roast.
There will also be a collection of chargrilled surf and turf available from the barbie station; sharing bites; curries; and a range of aromatic Asian dishes.
There are extensive dessert provisions too. Vanilla crème brulee; chocolate tart; tiramisu; cheesecake; double chocolate mousse and more.
The house beverage package is Dhs379, and the bubbles options comes in at just Dhs419 per person. Both, as mentioned above, are available on a three-for-two deal.
If you’re looking for a brunch in a traditional British pub setting, with legit knees-up vibes and a fine-food banquet, the Captain’s Arms should be on your radar this weekend.
Brunchee at Captain’s Arms, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi,Tourist Club Area, Al Zahiyah, Fri November 13, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs249. Tel: (02) 697 4482, @lemeridienabudhabi
