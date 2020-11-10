And there’s a buy two get one free offer on all brunch packages…

Are you into your house music? A bit of nu-disco? How about great food and free-flowing beverages?

Yep? You’re going to want to check this out.

Brunchee, the new monthly brunch at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi Captain’s Arms has got all of that and a little bit more.

The inaugural sesh begins this weekend, Friday November 13, between 1pm and 4pm — and contrary to the popular myth, it’s a date that will be very lucky for some, with packages starting at Dhs249 for soft drinks and whichever beverage option you choose, there’s a buy two get one free offer. Your soundtrack come courtesy of Selecta-in-Chief James Charles, with the beats dropping from 2pm until late. Menu highlights include a raw bar, with Fin de Claire oysters; lobster; a salmon garden; slow cooked brisket; beef striploin; roast leg of lamb; and a root vege roast. There will also be a collection of chargrilled surf and turf available from the barbie station; sharing bites; curries; and a range of aromatic Asian dishes. There are extensive dessert provisions too. Vanilla crème brulee; chocolate tart; tiramisu; cheesecake; double chocolate mousse and more.

The house beverage package is Dhs379, and the bubbles options comes in at just Dhs419 per person. Both, as mentioned above, are available on a three-for-two deal.

If you’re looking for a brunch in a traditional British pub setting, with legit knees-up vibes and a fine-food banquet, the Captain’s Arms should be on your radar this weekend.