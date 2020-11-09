The formula for a successful Grand Prix party…

You have probably already gone over the mental geography, but with the F1 circuit being on Yas Island and Coya Abu Dhabi location on Al Maryah Island, this isn’t going to be a pole trackside viewing event.

There will however be iPads placed on each table in addition to a block-busting big screen on the terrace, so you can catch every lap of the full-throttle fun in Latin-themed luxury.

All the atmosphere, less of the obstructed views, eardrum-piercing engine whines and pitlane petrol fumes.

Racing plates

It seems like Hamilton is on his way to a seventh Formula One Championship trophy. There’s almost no Vestappen’ him. But whoever you’re cheering on, you’ll be able to dig into some high-performance eats at Coya Abu Dhabi’s F1 viewing experience on December 12 and 13.

There’s a special menu for the event which includes sharing bites, a main plate and a bottle of bubbly for just Dhs450.

The sharing platter features the superb chicken skin-based dish, chicharron de pollo; baos de res, beef cheeks in mantou baos served with passion fruit and pickled cucumber; grilled prawns maki rolls; wagyu carpaccio maki rolls; and yucas frita, a Chilean seabass and casava dish.

Mains include miso and lime-marinated beef ribs; and Escabeche Peruano, a whole chargrilled sea bream in banana leaf.

Tables are limited to four guests, and are expected to sell out fast.

COYA, Four Seasons, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs450. Tel: (02) 306 7000, @coyaabudhabi