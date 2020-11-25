Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, two key streets in Jumeirah (previously called Al Saffar and Mazmala Streets) are being renamed as Kite Beach Street.

The newly named street is adjacent to one of Dubai’s most popular beach – Kite Beach.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai stated, ‘The Kite Beach Street, which stretches 1,500 metres, has 370 parking slots, and can handle up to 1,000 vehicles per hour.’

Al Tayer added that work is already underway to replace the ground and overhead directional signs on the street.

Speaking about Kite Beach, Al Tayer stated that the venue is a key recreational spot on Jumeirah Street and features a high-quality infrastructure for sports and entertainment activities. He went on to say that the area is home to an extensive range of restaurants and cafes making it one of the most popular beaches in the city.

Al Tayer pointed out that the renaming of the streets raises the venue’s profile among the public and promote its tourist and recreational spots.

The facility is home to jogging and walking tracks, cycling lanes, and services for shared bikes and it helps support the government’s drive to make Dubai a bike-friendly city by encouraging outdoor cycling.

Commenting on the coming years, Al Tayer stated that the RTA will ‘start design and construction of cycling tracks extending 16 km along the Jumeirah Beach, including Kite Beach, which will make the site more attractive to visitors.’

Images: Road and Transport Authority