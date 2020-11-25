UAE National Day: all the new guidelines for car decorations

From sticker placement to maximum passengers…

UAE National Day may look a little different this year, with parades and gatherings prohibited, and a virtual celebration taking place in Abu Dhabi. But that doesn’t have to stop you embracing one of the great UAE National Day traditions of car decorations.

Before you go adding patriotic flair to your vehicle for the long weekend, the Ministry of Interior (MOI UAE) has issued a list of guidelines for National Day car decorations.

Here’s what you need to know…

Don’t cover your car’s rear, side or front windows with stickers or a sun shade

Don’t stand on the roof of the car or pose out of the window

Don’t modify your car’s engine to cause noise or make unauthorised additions to the engine structure

Do not use any materials or appendages that may limit your vision, such as installing a flagpole

Refrain from performing car stunts

Follow traffic rules and don’t disrupt traffic or block the road

Maximum capacities for each car remain (in Dubai, that means a three-person maximum for non-family members)

The regular Covid-19 rules regarding face masks and social distancing should be observed at all times (for Dubai residents, that means a face mask must be worn if you’re travelling with non-family members)

Parades and gatherings are prohibited

“الداخلية” تحدد اشتراطات تزيين المركبات في “اليوم الوطني” MOI calls on motorists to observe precautionary measures and sets National Day car decoration rules#اليوم_الوطني_49#UAENationalDay49 pic.twitter.com/EGVGgBy3MU — MOIUAE (@moiuae) November 24, 2020