The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic and the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) have confirmed that at the start of the new term in January 2021, all private school students will be expected to return to physical, on-campus lessons.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic and the Department of Education and Knowledge (@ADEK_tweet) have agreed that private schools in #AbuDhabi will welcome all students back to classrooms from January. pic.twitter.com/X4gwHoRQnD — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 3, 2020

Currently, there is no stipulation that the lesson plan will have to be based on a full day/week, meaning that a phased return might be an option for some schools. Before the start of the school year, educational institutions were given the option to run full-days, half-days, and alternating weeks.

Before the start of the school year Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) announced a set of new guidelines and policies to help keep schooling safe in the pandemic era.

Including mandatory Covid-19 testing for all teachers, staff and pupils over 12 years old. Though, ADEK confirmed in September “Parents will not be asked to cover the costs, and further details will be communicated in due course.”

Other rules include: A maximum of 15 students will be permitted in the classroom at any one time, with a minimum social distance of 1.5m between individuals at all times; All staff and students above six years old must wear masks at all times; Extracurricular sports and activities are currently prohibited; Daily temperature checks on all staff on students; Break times will be alternating to avoid overcrowding.

