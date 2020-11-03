Add this to your December calendar now…

Theatre by QE2 is back! And just in time for the festive season with a classic Christmas show – Beauty and the Beast.

The family show will take place from December 16 to 27 (excluding Christmas) and ticket prices start from just Dhs120. Tickets are sold in bubbles of two, three or four people. They are limited, so get your bookings in now if you don’t want to miss the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2) on Oct 26, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT

What’s the story about?

If you haven’t seen Beauty and the Beast yet, it follows the tale of a young bookworm, Belle. Her father is taken prisoner by a monstrous beast, who was once a handsome prince but cursed by a mysterious enchantress as punishment for his selfish actions.

ALSO READ: Dubai Opera is bringing Santa Baby to town

To lift the punishment, the prince must learn to love someone and earn their love in return.

With help from the Beast’s servants (also cursed to be household items), Beauty comes to appreciate and love the Beast.

Plot twist. The beast isn’t the only one vying for Belle’s attention as an arrogant admirer will do anything to marry Belle – even if it means killing the beast.

It may not sound like it, but as with all shows at Theatre by QE2, it’s family-friendly, and of course, there’s a happy ending.

Expect a wonderfully fun production, filled with lots of colourful costumes, unlimited love, memorable songs and the usual lashings of festive family fun.

ALSO READ: A huge festive market is coming to Bab Al Shams next month

Health and safety precautions

For guests, do note that strict queueing and entrance requirements will be followed.

In addition to this, everyone will have their temperature checked and guests must wear a mask and remain seated during the performance at all times – no dancing allowed.

The theatre will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised before and after every performance including a deep clean every night.

QE2, Port Mina Rashid, Dubai, from December 16 to 27 (excluding Christmas), ticket prices start from Dhs120. Tel:(600) 500400. theatrebyqe2.com

Images: QE2