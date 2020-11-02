Credit cards at the ready…

Black November is here, bringing 30 days of non-stop sales to Dubai. Throughout the month, online fashion retailer Namshi is offering deep discounts on more than 800 brands, with savings of up to 50 per cent.

Now, Namshi has upped the ante by teaming up with Burj Khalifa for surprise sales throughout November. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night this month, the Burj Khalifa will be flashing up Namshi discount code, sometime between 9pm and 9.30pm.

Keep your eyes peeled for the exclusive codes as they’re projected on the world’s tallest billboard, deliver savings of 35 to 50 per cent. Once you spot the nightly Namshi code, you’ll have just four hours to use it, so fill that shopping cart and get ready to check out, stat.

If you can’t make it to Downtown Dubai to catch Burj Khalifa’s Namshi discount code, never fear. There are still plenty of savings to be made on Namshi every day in November.

For Namshi’s Super Brand Days, each day in November will showcase a different brand, with exclusive drops and discounts. Throughout the first week, shoppers will save 30 per cent on all Namshi purchases. If you spend Dhs1,000, you’ll get 40 per cent off, and if you splurge with a Dhs2,000 purchase, you’ll get a whopping 50 per cent off.

There’s also a chance to win fantastic prizes, with the Black Ticket giveaways. Every day, Namshi will be offering a different prize, such as Apple products, holidays and a year’s worth of Namshi clothing.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is login to your Namshi account or register a new account, and you’ll be automatically entered in that day’s Black Ticket draw.

To start filling that cart, visit: en-ae.namshi.com

Images: Supplied/Unsplash