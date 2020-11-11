If you haven’t already, it’s time to start thinking about those Christmas plans…

Scrooge or not, there’s no denying that Christmas is just around the corner and, let’s face it, we could all do with a bit of extra cheer this year. It’s time to start planning Christmas Day, and if that means brunching, Love Parties has got just the one for you.

Enter Hidden Brunch which is arguably one of the most popular brunches in Dubai. The Christmas-themed brunch will take place at Tesoro and Treehouse in Taj Dubai and will go on for six whole hours with unlimited drinks, food and entertainment.

That’s right. A six-hour Christmas brunch. It will run from 1pm to 7pm on December 25, with free-flowing beverages and tons of festive food such as turkey with all the trimmings. The soft drinks package is Dhs325 and the house drinks package is Dhs599, inclusive of bubbles.

Also included in the house package is beers, wine, spirits and cocktails. Mountains of festive food will be served buffet-style, from roast meat, crispy roasted potatoes and lashings of gravy to Christmas-inspired desserts such as mince pies and plum cakes.

Tables are first come, first served in terms of whether you’re sat in Tesoro or Treehouse (the rooftop bar), so make sure you book in soon to guarantee your spot. It’s a maximum of 8 people per table, but you can book multiple tables.

As well as having a DJ on hand to blast out those classic festive tunes, a saxophone player will be providing additional entertainment. Festive drinks will include mulled wine, cookie martinis, eggnog and plenty more.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without all of the merry decorations and Hidden will be going all out with a Christmas-themed garden this year. Dust off your tinsel and shine those baubles, Christmas is coming.

Hidden Brunch, Tesoro and Treehouse, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Friday December 25, 1pm to 7pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs599 house. hiddenbrunch.com

Images: Provided