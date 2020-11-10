Test your endurance…

You’ve most likely heard of the Dubai Fitness Challenge by now. We’re almost two weeks into the month-long event which encourages Dubai residents to take part in 30 minutes of exercise per day for 30 days. There’s plenty going on around the city to get involved in.

Test your endurance with a number of fitness classes and challenges that are taking place at Ski Dubai – the world’s largest indoor ski slope. You won’t have to fear overheating, with temperatures set at -4 degrees celsius.

A snow hike is taking place there between 8am and 9am on Sunday, November 15. It’s hosted by local hiking experts, Adventurati, who will lead you up the slope in a workout that will target the legs and burn those calories.

Active wear such as gym leggings and workout attire are recommended but, if you need to, you can hire Ski Dubai jackets, trousers and boots on the day. The hike is available for up to 30 people, so you’ll need to book ahead by calling Ski Dubai Call Centre on 800386.

That’s not the only snow adventure there is to get involved in. Cult fitness brand F45 will be taking participants through their paces with a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class at Ski Dubai too. How many times can you say you’ve done that?

The free class will take place from 8am to 8.30am on Sunday, November 22. You’ll need to bring your own towel and wear gym leggings and sportswear. You can utilize ski jackets and ski jackets from Ski Dubai if you need them. Book here.

There are tons of free fitness classes, workshops, workouts, fitness hubs going on around the city until November 30. Whether you’re a keen runner, swimmer, cyclist, sports enthusiast, or just want to give it a go, get involved.

skidxb.com

Images: Provided