Perfect for a group get-together…

Looking for a little extra privacy at your next group get-together? Private dining rooms don’t have to be bland and boring, celebrate good times with these cool private areas. Whether you’re celebrating something special, or just keen to have your own space, these private dining rooms in Dubai restaurants are ideal.

101 Dining, Lounge & Marina

Arguably Dubai’s most unique private dining room, you can dine in a coral-like shell inside 101 Dining, Lounge, and Marina at One&Only The Palm. In modern whites and glass, there’s seating for up to 10, where guests can tuck in to a menu of seafood-focused dishes that the restaurant is renowned for. Whether you’re doing a private dining experience for lunch or dinner, the stunning focus will inevitably be the dazzling LED floor, which moves like waves across the floor to make you feel like you’re dining in the ocean.

101 Dining, Lounge & Marina, One&Only The Palm, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)50 332 6832. oneandonlyresorts.com

Amazonico

In a restaurant as bold and beautiful as Amazonico, you can expect the dining room to be the same, and you’d be right. It has a distinctly green theme, with the same junglesque decor as the other two floors of the huge venue. The 20-person room looks out onto the stunning rooftop terrace, through the floor-to-ceiling windows. There are other semi-private spaces which can accommodate larger groups.

Amazonico, DIFC Pavilion, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Boca

Bringing casual-cool to DIFC is Boca, a Spanish-inspired eatery with a strong focus on sustainability. If you want to dine in a little more privacy, their fabulous wine cellar is the place to book. Perch up on one of the stools that surround the central wooden table, where you’re surrounded by hundreds of bottles that are handpicked from the wine list. You can curate your own drinking and dining experience depending on the event or occasion, or book the cellar experience, where you’ll get to sample dishes paired with a rotation of wines from the vineyards of Spain, Italy, France and beyond for Dhs375.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 323 1833. boca.ae

Barfly

Barfly by Buddha Bar at the Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah has opened a new private dining and bar space perfect for special events, gatherings and occasions. It can seat up to 50 guests and the space can be tailored to make your vision come to life.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thur 5pm to 1am; Fri and Sat 5pm to 2am, Tel: (0)54 994 1460. barflydubai.ae

Cé La Vi

At Cé La Vi, you’ll find a circular room with comfortable seats dotted around the central table. Large plants line the windows and atmospheric lighting set the mood. Chef Howard Ko can prepare a signature menu for you and your guests, to suit your group’s requirements.

Cé La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

Chez Wam

Chef Hadrien Villedieu’s St Regis Garden’s restaurant is a sleek and sophisticated eatery that serves up a menu of globally-influenced fare. As well as an intimate dining area, guests can enjoy a front row seat to the culinary action at The Chef’s Table. This six-seater counter is placed right in front of the open kitchen, allowing guests to witness the culinary masters at work. Adjacent, a sharing table in a semi-private nook that accommodates up to 11 embodies social dining and Chez Wam’s sense of community.

Chez Wam, St. Regis Gardens, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, 6pm to 1am Mon to Fri, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 2am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)4 410 6707. @chezwamdubai

Dinner by Heston

Private dining rooms in Dubai most get much grander than the one at Dinner by Heston, in Atlantis The Royal. Decadent and dazzling, adorned in the same sultry lighting as the main restaurant, the interiors are inspired by the 16th century Tudor architectural style. There’s seating for up to 12 guests around an oval sapele and rosewood table, and it’s encased by crimson velvet chairs. On the menu, expect to dine on the same British dishes from through the ages reimagined by Heston Blumenthal and his culinary brigade.

Dinner by Heston, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm Weds to Sat, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm Sun. Tel: (0)4 426 2444. atlantis.com

Ernst

German tavern, Ernst, celebrates the best of Bavaria, but its private dining room takes it to extremes. Inside the cosy room – and hidden behind a nondescript door – is a space big enough for 20 of your favourite mates for a true Bavarian banquet, making it a perfect birthday party spot.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel, One Central, daily noon to midnight. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. ernstbiergarten.com

Gaia

Downstairs in the gorgeous Gaia, there’s a private dining area known as the ‘Chef’s Table’. The refreshing space is situated just next to the kitchen and designed to create an intimate experience between the chef and the diners. Famous guests include Sean Paul, Black Coffee and Rita Ora, and you can watch your meal being prepared right before your eyes.

Gaia, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3pm & 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 241 4242. gaia-restaurants.com

The Guild

One of a number of glamourous drinking and dining spaces at The Guild in ICD Brookfield, The Ritz Room is the ideal space for a private dinner, whether for business or pleasure. Perched above the Rockpool, the sophisticated, 16-seater private dining room features a grand, long wooden dining table, where guests can curate bespoke menus alongside by Executive Chef, Paul Gajewski.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, 8pm to 12am Mon, 8am to 3am Tues to Sat, 8am to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)54 279 6826. theguilddubai.com

Hutong

Dark dining hall Hutong can be split to either offer a large conference room, or more intimate dining spaces. The first-floor area has been decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns and heavy wooden furniture for a moody aesthetic.

Hutong, Gate Village 6, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2.30pm & 6pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 220 0868. hutong-dubai.com

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

This authentic Italian spot in Jumeirah Al Naseem offers up homemade grub made from scratch and will instantly teleport you to Florence without you jumping on a plane. For a private affair for lunch, dinner, a meeting or even a stand-up event – opt for the private dining room. It opens out onto an outdoor seating area where you can get a breath of fresh air should you need it.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah St, Dubai, Tel: (04) 275 2555. ilborrotuscanbistro.ae

Le Guepard

An elegant, 20th Century-inspired brasserie nestled within Al Quoz, all can enjoy the freshly made cafe delights from 10am to 7pm, but for a more bespoke culinary experience, there’s a pair of private dining rooms. Guests can book Le Guépardeau, a cosy restaurant space that fits up to 12, with a verdant, garden feel. For bigger events, the private dining area La Guéparde can fit up to 65 guests.

Le Guepard, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 57, Al Quoz. Tel: (0)56 687 8486. @le_guepard_dubai

Maiden Shanghai

Maiden Shanghai has three spacious private dining rooms for all occasions. It is set in the heart of the restaurant, and two of dining rooms even come with a private outdoor terrace. The capacity ranges from 10 to 15 people.

Maiden Shanghai, Five Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Mott 32

Mott 32 has got some stunning views of Dubai for sure, but did you know it is also home to three private dining spaces? The Lotus Room and the Amber Room are semi-private rooms but if you want complete privacy, opt for the Opal Room. It can accommodate up to 10 guests which makes it great for intimate events and celebrations. The best news? You won’t lose out on those views thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 278 4832. mott32dubai.com

Nobu

In 2023, Nobu Dubai moved 22 floors up to the ultra-luxury Royal Bridge Suite, providing guests with a more elevated experience. Guests can also enjoy a one-of-a-kind dining experience in a private room where everything will be tailor-made according to their needs.

Nobu Dubai, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tel:(0)4 425 0760. atlantis.com

Roka

Roka’s cool dining room is separate from the main area, but with large windows to keep the atmosphere alive. The space features a 3D red brick wall and large green plants surrounding the long banquet table. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes from the restaurant’s main menu.

Roka, Me Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay, daily 12pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to midnight. Tel: (04) 439 7171. rokarestaurant.com

Shanghai Me

For a more secluded space, Shanghai Me’s sophisticated dining room offers a private area to enjoy a top-notch dinner with friends. Designed by renowned architect Michele Bonan, the art-deco room serves up fine Asian cuisine, as enjoyed by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Shanghai Me, DIFC, daily 12pm to 4pm & 6pm to midnight. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Sushisamba

Wow your guests with impressive views of the city from the 51st floor of Palm Tower at Sushisamba Dubai. The private dining room features golden walls and floor-to-ceiling windows displaying a prime view of Ain Dubai. The long handmade wooden table can seat 12 to 14 guests and comes with its own AV system.

SushiSamba Dubai, St Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 278 4888. sushisamba.com

Images: Provided