Kick off your shoes…

The winter weather in Dubai is balmy and blissful which means there’s no better time to take advantage of everything the city has to offer. One such thing is alfresco dining in some seriously beautiful spots with some seriously beautiful views.

Popular dining experience ‘Dinner in the Sand’ is coming back to Nikki Beach this November and it sounds amazing. Kick off your shoes and dip your toes into the sand as you tuck into a two or three course meal on the picturesque stretch of beach.

Dinner in the Sand is taking place on Thursday, November 26 from 7pm to 11pm. The dress code is beach chic and you’re invited to dine barefoot. It’s priced at Dhs250 per person for two-courses and Dhs300 for three courses. Drinks will be an additional cost.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic date night or just an evening to remember, this setting is sure to leave an impression. Tables will be set on the sand, with twinkling fairy lights overhead and flaming torches dotted around.

Music will set the scene, provided by a DJ. You’ll find Nikki Beach at Pearl Jumeira and the event is suitable for everyone, from couples to families – the little ones are invited too. The November event follows two successful Dinner in the Sand events in October.

On the menu is Nikki Beach signature dishes including sea bass ceviche, burrata caprese, free range chicken, black Angus strip loin or Atlantic salmon fillet. Round things off on a sweet note with options of a white chocolate sphere, pistachio tiramisu or coconut cheesecake.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, Thursday November 26, 7pm to 11pm, from Dhs250. Tel: (054) 791 0049. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Images: Provided