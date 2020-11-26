These are the best Black Friday deals in Dubai for 2020
From dining discounts to fashion and beauty buys…
After the year we’ve had, we could all do with a little penny-pinching right about now. To help you get the most dash from your dirham, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals in Dubai for 2020. Happy shopping!
Sand Dollar Dubai
We’re big fans of the boho dress and beachwear at this Dubai boutique. It’s Black Friday sale is now live, offering an impressive discount of 50 per cent when you use the code ONECHANCE50 – including items that are already on sale. This sale runs until 11.59pm Saturday only, so don’t dawdle.
Sand Dollar Dubai, Nov 26 to 28. sanddollardubai.com
Asos
Save up to 70 per cent on more than 850 brands in the Asos Black Friday sale. It’s the biggest sale of the year for the UK-based fashion site, and it’s on now until November 30.
Asos, Nov 26 to 30. asos.com
Torno Subito
This Italian hotspot at W Dubai The Palm is coming to the Black Friday party with a week of dining deals. From November 22 to 23, buy one starter and get one free. On November 24 to 25, buy one pasta and get one free. And from November 26 to 27, buy one pizza and get one free.
Torno Subito, W Dubai The Palm, Nov 22 to 27, 6.30pm to 8pm. Tel: (04) 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai
The Saffron Souk
Support homegrown brands while ticking off your Christmas shopping list with the Saffron Souk’s Black Friday Sale. From November 23 to 29, save 10 per cent on all purchases from the online marketplace when you use the code BF10 at checkout
The Saffron Souk, Nov 23 to 29, use code BF10. saffronsouk.com
Privilee
UAE residents will be able to purchase a three-month membership at a reduced price of just Dhs1,599 – which works out to just Dhs18 a day! For the price, you will be able to enjoy daycations, unlimited beach, pool and gym access. Up to three kids are included in all memberships.
Privilee, Nov 25 to 27, privilee.ae/blackfriday
Amazon.ae
Amazon’s biggest sale of the year is back, with the White Friday sale running from November 24 to 30. Amazon Prime members can get a headstart on the shopping, with a 12-hour early access from midday November 23. If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. Expect savings of up to 70 per cent on electronics, homewares, beauty, sports, fashion and more.
Amazon.ae, Nov 24 to 30. amazon.ae
Sephora
Save 50 to 70 per cent on beauty buys at Sephora during the Black Friday Sale. Stock up on Huda Beauty, Too Faced, Fenty Beauty, Glamglow and more, with deep discounts on your favourite brands.
Sephora, on sale throughout November. Visit: sephora.ae
Namshi
Namshi’s Black November is here, bringing 30 days of non-stop sales to Dubai. Throughout the month, online fashion retailer Namshi is offering deep discounts on more than 800 brands, with savings of up to 50 per cent. Plus, from Thursday to Saturday, keep an eye on the Burj Khalifa, as exclusive discount codes are flashed up between 9pm and 9.30pm.
Namshi, throughout Nov. en-ae.namshi.com
Beauty Solutions
Save 30 per cent on full-priced items from Beauty Solutions when you use the code BF, from November 8 to 30. Some brands are excluded from the sale.
Beauty Solutions, Nov 8 to 30, use code BF at checkout. beautysolutions-me.com
Alo
Save up to 70 per cent on yoga gear, sports wear and accessories when you use the code EARLYACCESS20 at Alo.
Alo, use code EARLYACCESS20. aloyoga.com
The Official Canon Store
Enjoy savings of up to 40 per cent off cameras, lenses, printers and more from The Official Canon Store, with a huge Black Friday sale running from November 23 to 30.
For more information, check out @canonme or visit uaestore.canon-me.com.
Carrefour
Avail amazing deals for a whole month on groceries, electronics, home appliances, and health and beauty products at Carrefour. The super-sale, named ‘Carrefour Friday’, launched on Wednesday, November 4 and will run until December 5.
Carrefour, Nov 4 to Dec 5, carrefouruae.com
Pastels
Visit the Pastels Salon e-store from November 27 to December 4 to save on your favourite hair products. Save 30 per cent on selected Kerastase and L’Oreal products, and 10 per cent on all other items.
Pastels Salon e-store, Nov 27 to Dec 4, pastels-salon.com/shop/
Sun & Sand Sports
From bikes and sporting equipment to the latest in exercise clothing, get everything you need for an active lifestyle at Sun & Sand Sports. They’ve just launched their biggest sale of the year, with discounts of up to 65 per cent.
Sun & Sand Sports, sssports.com
Haagen-Dazs
When you visit any Haagen-Dazs Cafe during November, you can get two ice cream scoops for the price of one.
Haagen-Dazs, @haagendazsuae
Eideal
For one day only, save 50 per cent on the price of cult hair products from Olaplex and Davines, plus top-notch Eideal hair tools. Available for online orders on Friday November 27, using the code BLACKFRIDAY50.
Eideal, Nov 27, eideal.com
Glam Beauté
It’s Purple November at cut-price beauty retailer Glam Beauté, with 50 per cent off more than 300 products, buy-one-get-one-free offers, and free products with purchase.
Glam Beauté, throughout November, @glambeauteuae
Noon.com
Online marketplace Noon is offering buy-one-get-one-free on fashion, up to 65 per cent of jewellery, perfume and watches, and savings of up to 70 per cent on groceries.
Noon, Nov 23 to 29. noon.com
Dragon Mart Online
Dragon Mart’s whiz-bang new website not only saves you the hassle of trawling through the physical marketplace, it’s also saving you some serious dirhams, with up to 75 per cent off. Snap up cut-priced camping gear, festive decorations, home and office products, decor and more.
Dragon Mart Online, Nov 27 to 29. dragonmart.ae
Check back throughout the week, as we bring you more unmissable Black Friday deals in Dubai.
