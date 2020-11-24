Whether you’re on the hunt for budget stays or luxury getaways, we got you…

We don’t know who needs to hear this but… Book a staycation, you need a rest.

Partly as a result of the travel restrictions that have been a major part of 2020’s ongoing drama, many of us have been doing just that, and why not? The UAE has some of the best hotels in the world. And the staycation trend doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon

A recent study, conducted by hotel chain Hilton, found that more than half (a whopping 53 per cent) of respondents say they will book more staycations “even as global travel restrictions ease, either every month or every quarter”.

What better way to spend the long weekend, celebrating the spirit of the union, and the 49th UAE National Day than from the waters of an infinity pool?

Abu Dhabi Edition

Celebrate the green, white, black and red of the UAE at what is undoubtedly one of the capital’s most stylish hotels. Their special National Day package includes a one night stay in a chic Deluxe Room, the incredibly popular Oak Room brunch, and breakfast at the Alba Terrace. There’s even a very on-brand, pop art gallery there for the long weekend featuring exciting artwork from local talent. And it’s all just Dhs999 for two!

Marina Al Bateen, Nov 29 to Dec 5, . Tel: (02) 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel

If you prefer your staycations to be a little more serene, you can come and commune with nature at this coastal gem. Room rates start at just Dhs749 and in addition to the stunning mangrove forests literally on the resort’s doorstep, guests can unwind over an attractive range of themed food nights, including seafood, Barbecue and Mediterranean grills.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves, Al Kheeran. Tel: (02) 656 1000, anantara.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

This recently rebranded luxury five-star hotel is located in a prime position on the Corniche, which may or may not be hosting its own firework display for National Day. We’ll let you know as soon as we know. Sky fire or not, there’s a beautiful beach, pool complex and a dizzying array of great dining options available at the Conrad. You can book into rooms for Dhs899 (with Dhs200 food and beverage credit), and suites for Dhs1,499 (with Dhs300 of dining credit).

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, West Corniche Rd Abu Dhabi, Dec 1 to 4. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

There are some epic-value room rates available for National Day at this Thai-themed, PS5-resembling luxe hotel. There are double occupancies options from just Dhs499 and that includes Dhs100 to spend on food and beverages at one of the hotel’s portfolio of A-List restaurants.

Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road). Tel: (02) 698 8888, dusit.com

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

Especially for the 49th UAE National Day long weekend, the InterContinental is offering a ’49 per cent off your third night stay’ deal. We see what you did there. Prices start from just Dhs549 for a double room with breakfast, but there’s also a ‘Dine Around’ package from Dhs949, which includes breakfast, dinner and lunch within the rates.

InterContinental Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz. abudhabi.intercontinental.com

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi

This hotel has been running a neat little staycation deal that’s just perfect for foodies and remarkably, it’s still valid over the National Day Weekend. The ‘Eat for Your Sleep’ packages starts at just Dhs600 (or from Dhs800 for a suite) and includes the full amount back to spend on food and beverage at the hotel’s eateries. Credit you could spend on Market Kitchen’s special Chromatic Menu, a set meal (Dhs250) that takes inspiration from each of the UAE flag colours (with meat and vegetarian options)

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Khalifa Street. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Marriott Hotel Al Forsan

This hotel is all about adventure, and there’s a special package for those looking for their own exciting escapades. Appropriately titled, The Adventurer — you get a room, breakfast and a pair of sporting activity combinations at the nearby Al Forsan International Sports Resort. Guests will be able to choose between go-karting and archery, wake-boarding and archery, or horse-riding and archery. The real kick however is, all of that, is just Dhs400 for two people.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (04) 201 4000, marriott.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat

Just a reminder that this stunning desert island resort offers an ultra-luxe all inclusive option. And it represents incredible value if you do a quick bit of mental arithmetic on all the food and beverage that’s included. It’s just Dhs1,500 for two adults in a deluxe room, all your meals, drinks, access to the beach, the eight restaurants and bars, the aqua park, wave pool and more.

Saadiyat Island. Offer must be booked directly with hotel tel: (02) 492 2222, reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Or how about this verdant little plot of paradise? The hotel is surrounded by the rejuvenating greens of Abu Dhabi Golf Course and over the long weekend, you can book in for a Stay & Refresh staycation package. Prices start at a highly reasonable Dhs750 (for two adults and up to two children), rates include breakfast, afternoon tea for two, pool access, 30 per cent off select Heavenly Spa treatments, Dhs150 food and beverage credit and a late check out (4pm). From November 28, there will also be three days of a special ‘Barbecue on the Terrace’ evening meal – featuring a top selection of grilled delights.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl. Tel: (02) 616 9999, marriott.com