The amazing Friday sale is offering big savings till November 28…

Abu Dhabi’s Galleria Mall will be offering some pretty impressive tag-poppin’ reductions over the next few days.

The ‘Amazing Friday Sale!’ is their own version of a Black Friday Sale, a day of wild discounts that traditionally follows Thanksgiving.

The etymology is disputed, but the strongest name claim comes from Philidelphia where the ‘Black’ element of ‘Black Friday’ cdescribes the increased traffic (and therefore pollution) the day after the US national holiday.

Amazing how?

The Galleria Al Maryah’s sale includes big discounts in popular stores, with some even offering savings beyond the sale’s November 28 end date.

For example, fashion-forward Abercrombie & Fitch has a buy one get one half price deal; everyone’s favourite-smelling shop, Bath & Body Works is offering a buy three get four free option; Berksha has 30 to 50 per cent off selected items; there’s 50 per cent off a Magical Secret Box at Charlotte Tillbury.

Other big brand store sales can be found at Diesel, Desigual, H&M, Kendall + Kylie, Mango, Next, Pottery Barn, Reebok, Steve Madden, Victoria Secret and Zara.

For a full list, check out the thegalleria.ae end date.

And of course it’s all leading up to the UAE’s 49th National Day celebrations, so if you need to get yourself a new party outfit. Now is the time.

Maximum patriot points to anybody sporting a pair of red, white, green and black pantaloons.

As part of the mall’s National Day celebrations, there will be a special charity exhibition called ‘Designed for Sharing’.

Created and conceived by Fantini Mosaici the exhibition will include 19 mosaic pieces put together by some impressive design talent. With proceeds going to some great causes.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Falah Street, Abu Dhabi, open daily – 10am to 10pm Saturday to Wednesday, 10am to midnight on Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday, Tel: (02) 616 6999, thegalleria.ae

Images: Provided