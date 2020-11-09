The winter season is back and so is live music and entertainment…

For the avid festival-goer or live music-lover, the year 2020 may have grated on you particularly hard as concerts, festivals and gigs have largely had to take a backseat. Until now, that is.

Popular Irish bar McGettigan’s is bringing live music back. After the success of two recent gigs that have taken place at Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, a six-hour live music festival will be happening in the same location on Friday, November 13.

Named Autumn Jam festival, you’re invited from 5pm to watch acts such as The Gentlemen Barstewards, Leanna Kerry and Fwends, The Law Firm: Maynard, Kane and Grieves, Pete Fagan, The Yeah Yeah Nahs, Oh!, and McGetts Factor finalist and winner, Sarah Forde belt it out on stage.

It’s Dhs100 for entry which includes two house beverages and a bite to eat from McGettigan’s menu which is bursting with hearty Irish dishes. McGettigan’s excellent happy hour runs from 3pm to 9pm with selected house beverages priced from just Dhs25.

Make sure you get there early as tables are first come, first served. A 2m social distancing space between groups of tables will be observed at all times and social distancing screens will be erected. The new style of gig is classed as ‘all-singing, no dancing’.

Autumn Jam Fest on November 13 follows the success of two other live-music gigs thrown by McGettigan’s at the Souk Madinat destination. Autumn Fest took place over Halloween, and the first installment of McGettigan’s presents ‘An Evening With’ also took place recently.

Two more socially-distanced shows are taking place at the Souk Madinat Amphitheatre on November 19 and 20, with live acoustic performances by The Coronas. Doors will open at 5pm, with the show starting at 7pm. Tickets are priced from Dhs395.

McGettigan’s Autumn Jam Fest, Souk Madinat Amphitheatre, Friday, November 13, 5pm onwards, Dhs100 entry with two house beverages and one food item. mcgettigans.com

Images: Provided