Two is the magic number. Shh, yes it is, it’s the magic number. And there are a couple of reasons we’re doubly excited about what’s happening at the Yas theme parks for the UAE’s 49th National Day.

The first is an incredible saving on two-day, two-park tickets, and the second is that there’s usually a firework celebration or two over the National Day holiday. We’re yet to receive confirmation either way, but this year we certainly deserve them.

Doubling down

The two-day, two-park sale tickets will be available to purchase online on each park’s website and the sale will run from November 26 to December 2. You won’t have to visit the parks right away though, whilst the sale is on you’ll be able to pre-book trips to the parks all the way up to December 25, 2020.

There are two combo options available: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld or Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The total price for either package works out at just Dhs220 per person.

That’s 49 per cent off, because, you know… it’s the 49th UAE National Day.

New things to duo

There is of course the new zipline and roof-walk available to take on now at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, although there is an additional fee.

The zipline activity is charged at Dhs95 per person. The roof walk costs Dhs125 and there’s a combo ticket including both new attractions for Dhs175.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has just launched the new Dynamite Gulch Mining Co. attraction, where kids can join Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner on the hunt for gemstones. Little ones will be able to get their hands dirty seeking out the glittering plunder and even take it home.

Yas Waterworld has a new VR attraction offering escapade into four different immersive worlds.

