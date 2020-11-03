Ladies only…

Girls, if you want to give late Friday morning breakfasts and brunches a break, consider this afternoon tea at Park Hyatt Dubai that includes a flower arranging, cake design or pottery workshop.

The hotel has joined forces with celebrity Chef Silvena Rowe to launch Ottoman Whispers Afternoon Tea and it takes place every Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Go with a girlfriend and pay just Dhs495 (that’s Dhs247.5 per person) or go solo and pay just Dhs275. Both prices include the cost of the workshop.

The afternoon tea offers a unique Arabic approach and offers up a sumptuous spread of sweet and savory delights, enjoyed in the privacy of Seventy Seventy.

Bulgarian chef, food writer, television personality and restaurateur, Silvena Rowe has curated the afternoon tea that deviates from the standard fare of cucumber and egg sandwiches.

Instead, you can delight in delicates like black truffle scented soft cheese muffin and zaatar beetroot cured salmon served with creamy ricotta.

On a sweeter front, there’s an array of lavish sugary treats with a unique selection of mini cakes and sweets, including crispy walnut baklava, white chocolate with cardamom mousse and saffron rice pudding.

As for the teas, Newby Teas will be showcasing their new collection on a weekly basis with a rotation of workshops for you to partake in.

Here are the details on the upcoming workshops:

November 6 – design cake workshop from in-house Pastry chef

November 13 – the art of pottery from Meraki

November 20 – Cupcake decoration from in-house Pastry Chef

November 27 – National day themed with flower (only rose)

Told your girlfriend and now you’re both are excited? Make a reservation by emailing dxbph-restaurantreservations@hyatt.com or calling 04 602 1234.

Ottoman Whispers Afternoon Tea by Silvena Rowe, Seventy Seventy, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai, every Fri 4pm to 7pm, Dhs275 one lady, Dhs495 for two. Tel: (0)4 602 1234.

Images: Park Hyatt Dubai