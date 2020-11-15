Bring on the festivities…

We’re halfway through November which means Christmas is just around the corner and it’s time to start planning. Whether you’re spending Christmas Day at home or you’re just hosting a festive meal, you’ll need to order your turkey.

Luckily enough, on November 27, you can order a Christmas turkey with all the trimmings for half its usual price. Hilton Dubai Jumeirah are having a one-day sale on their takeaway Christmas dinner, available for collection up until January 6.

It comprises of a golden roasted turkey, roast vegetables, Brussel sprouts, herb-roasted potatoes, chestnut and apricot stuffing, turkey chipolata sausages, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. We’re hungry already.

If you order it on November 27, you’ll get it for half the price. It’s Dhs399, whereas normally it’s Dhs650. The sale starts at 9am and the first 55 people to call the hotel that day can avail the wallet-friendly offer.

The festive feast caters for up to six people, so round up your family or friends and gather for some festive cheer – we could all do with a little extra this year. What better excuse to get those Christmas decorations up.

There’s always plenty going on in Dubai to celebrate the festive season, from brunches to dinners, parties and events. Recently, British retailer Marks & Spencer launched three Christmas pop-up stores in Marina Mall, Nakheel Mall and Springs Souk.

To order yours call (04) 318 2319.

Images: Provided