Enjoy amazing workouts, detox and retox stations, the Palm Sugar brunch, an overnight stay and much more…

Looking to shake up the usual staycation status quo? How about booking onto a whole weekend of looking after and treating yourself? W Dubai – The Palm is launching a one-time fitness staycation with a pool brunch included at the WET Deck pool.

Named FUEL Happening, the special staycation will take place from November 27 to 28. No less than six fitness classes will take place throughout the two days and you can do as many or as few as you like. As well as the Palm Sugar brunch, there will be a mixology class at SoBe.

The staycation is priced from Dhs1250 for two people which includes all fitness classes, brunch, overnight stay and breakfast. Don’t fancy staying over? You can do all the fitness classes plus the pool brunch for Dhs500.

Classes on Friday, November 27 include an NRG Beach Fit Camp, followed by an NRG Pound session. Then head to WET Deck for the Palm Sugar brunch, which includes four hours of unlimited drinks and one food dish. There’s an NRG dance fusion class next.

After that, you can head to stunning Miami-inspired rooftop bar and terrace SoBe to put your cocktail making skills to the test. On Saturday, November 28, the day of fitness kicks off with Aerial yoga, then K8 Kombat and a beach hiit.

You’ll find the new-age hotel on the West Crescent of Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. Rooms are spacious and comfortable with a futuristic design. The hotel boasts two seriously Instagrammable pools with signature splashes of purple everywhere.

FUEL Happening, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, November 27 to 28, Dhs1250 for two people overnight, Dhs500 per person without overnight stay.

Images: Provided