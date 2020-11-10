The casual bar will have daily drinks deals and laid-back vibes…

If you’re familiar with Dubai Studio City, you’ll know that Studio One Hotel has a wide selection of bars and restaurants already in its repertoire. Names include The Irish Village, Mr Miyagi’s and The Maine, but now the neighbourhood hotel is adding another venue to its offering.

The Void is a new neighbourhood hangout opening later this month, with up-cycled urban decor, daily drinks deals, shisha and a barbecue menu. Found on the third floor terrace of Studio One Hotel, The Void is set to be the latest hotspot in the area which serves Arabian Ranches, Motor City, Sports City and JVC.

With industrial, contemporary decor, and a bright colour palette, The Void appeals to fun-loving residents of all ages. There’s even a dedicated area for the little ones to hang out in, called ‘Busy Kids Studio’. This will include a certified kids activity provider on weekends, so the grown-ups can relax and enjoy themselves without a worry.

There will be a daily happy hour between 5pm and 8pm, where guests can double up on house spirits and wine, as well as enjoy a buckets of beers at a discounted price. Wednesday nights will be for the ladies, where ‘Rock the Block’ will offer drinks and a barbecue platter to the girls.

When it comes to the soundtrack, you’re in charge, as The Void will have a digital jukebox where guests can choose the next song right from their phone. If you like throwback tunes though, make sure you’re there on Thursdays where you’ll be able to hear the very best classics through the ages.

The laidback bar promotes a ‘come as you are’ policy, where guests will feel comfortable in their surroundings. Graffiti murals and barrel tables set the tone for the aesthetic, with unique artworks and potted plants on the walls, injecting an element of nature juxtaposed with the concrete furniture.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, opening November 2020. @thevoid.dxb

Images: Broadway Interiors