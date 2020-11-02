There’s plenty to see and do…

In a blink of an eye, October has ended and we are now in November. As the days fly on by, even more events and openings are being announced in the city which makes it easier to start filling in the pages of the calendar.

From the return of Bongo’s Bingo to a comedy night, unique Dubai Fitness Challenge events and our very own What’s On Nightlife Awards, here are 10 things to look forward to in Dubai this November…

November (Date TBC): Bongo’s Bingo

Bongo’s Bingo night was sorely missed this year. But we have great news as Johnny Bongo and his team are jetting over to Dubai this November for a night you’ll never forget. Bongo’s Bingo will, of course, be modified to make it as safe as possible, without compromising on fun. Need a refresher? The four-round bingo event challenges partygoers to be the first to complete a line, two lines and a ‘full house’ for their chance to win prizes such as a space hopper, a Henry Hoover, or a cardboard cut out of David Attenborough. Expect dance-offs, crowd karaoke, eye-catching entertainment and even celebrity appearances. All of the exact dates and ticket information will be released nearer the time but you’ll need to register for tickets now.

Bongo’s Bingo, venue to be announced, November, register now. bongosbingo.me

Until November 28: Dubai Fitness Challenge guided running tour of Dubai

Getting your step count up while your sightseeing is easy. Why not kick it into high gear by opting instead with Dubai Running Tours for a more memorable experience. The initiative is free and is a fun way to explore Dubai’s iconic landmarks and scenic locales. There are three routes – an easy 3km, a moderate 5km or an intense 10km. The first option meanders through the historic Al Fahidi district and Dubai Creek; the second winds through Downtown; and the third route sweeps along the beachside running track in Jumeira, starting at Kite Beach. It takes place daily at 6am and 6pm. Register here.

Dubai Fitness Challenge, free but registrations required, until Nov 28. arabian-adventures.com

November 1 onwards: Dubai Miracle Garden

Every year from November to May (the following year), one of Dubai’s most loved attraction blooms to life – Dubai Miracle Garden. It opened to the public on November 1 and inside the 72,000 sqm space, expect to see a burst of 150 million flowers arranged in colourful arches, patterns, characters and more. It opens from 9am to 9pm during weekdays and from 9am to 11pm on weekends including public holidays. Tickets cost Dhs55 for adults (over 12s) and Dhs40 for under 12s. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 422 8902. dubaimiraclegarden.com

November 3: What’s On Nightlife Awards

The What’s On Nightlife Awards is back and is taking place at the stunning White Beach at Atlantis, The Palm. We’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry. There are 19 categories covering venues, events and individuals – Best Live Venue, Best Concert and Best Festival through to Best Local Band, Best DJ and Best International DJ Set. The categories recognise all the top people and places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.

whatson.ae/events/nightlife-awards

November 6: Wane by SoMiya (officially) opens

This brand new pool club concept takes over the spot formerly occupied by Shades on the fourth-floor terrace at the Address Dubai Marina. Remember when almost half of Dubai saw a huge tiger and gorilla statues were helicoptered through Dubai Marina in September? Well, here’s where they landed. It’s been operational for a month or so now, but it is officially launching on Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 with two big events. Visitors can expect a totally new look with a lush green jungle theme, DJ’s, amazing food, drinks and lots more. Read more here.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (052) 8844 879. @wanebysomiya

November 7: Omid Djalili – The Good Times Tour

If you already have plans for November 7, best cancel them now as that’s the evening that the award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian, Omid Djalili will be performing at Dubai Opera. His original material has garnered him fans from all over the world with his razor-sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations. And if you’re lucky, he may belt out a song or two for you. Tickets can be purchased online. Large groups over four will have to email Dubai Opera. Prices for ‘The Good Times’ comedy tour start at just Dhs195.

Omid Djalili The Good Times’ Tour, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, November 7, 8pm. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

November 15 to 28: Dubai Vine Festival

Red, white, rose, sparkling or sweet. No matter how you like your wine, this festival is one that you don’t want to miss. A new dedicated wine event series called Dubai Vine Festival is running from November 15 to 28 and will include masterclasses, tours and of course, tasting sessions. Some of Dubai’s most popular bars and restaurants are participating including Bull & Bear, The Meat Co, Boca, BB’s and Melia Desert Palm. Places are limited so be sure to get booked in quick to avoid disappointment.

Dubai Vine Festival, various locations, Dubai, prices vary, Nov 15 to 28. dubaivinefestival.com

November 18 to 21: Reservoir Dogs at The Junction

One of the greatest crime classics to come out of Hollywood is now making its way to Alserkal Avenue in November. Performed by H72 Productions, this crime drama looks at what happens before and after a botched jewellery store robbery where the gang is ambushed by the cops. They soon discover that one of them may not be who they seem and someone may be an undercover cop. Expect h dark humour, guns, guts and paranoia. Take a look at the trailer for the show here and you’ll know why this is on our list.

Reservoir Dogs, The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, 7.30pm on Nov 18 to 21, Dhs100 onwards, @h72productions

November 20 to 21: What’s On Lock In at the Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Back for its 8th edition, the What’s On Lock In is a weekend-long celebration where we invite residents from all over the country to join us as we take over a hotel to showcase all the best that resort has to offer in 48 hours. This time, it takes place at the stunning Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and costs just Dhs699 per room per couple. You’ll get to be one of the first to visit the brand-new Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk – the elegant new landmark destination in the heart of Dubai. Read more here and if you want to nab a room, head straight here.

November 26 to 28: Swan Lake at Dubai Opera

Tchaikovsky’s fantasy Swan Lake is one of the most famous classics in the ballet repertoire and it will be dancing its way to the Dubai Opera’s stage at the end of November. Performed by the Moscow City Ballet in the classic Russian style, the epic story of Prince Siegfried and his doomed love for Odette, Queen of the Swans, will be magnificently brought to life in all its original splendour by Tchaikovsky’s hauntingly beautiful score. Regardless of whether you know the story or not, expect to be moved and enchanted by this world-class performance. Purchase tickets online in advance here. Have a large family? Email boxoffice@dubaiopera.com to ensure you get seats together.

Swan Lake, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, November 26 to 28, Dhs300. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Supplied