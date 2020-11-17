If your visa expired before March 1, you have until the end of the year to change your status…

Casting our minds back to the beginning of the year brings back memories of cancelled plans, move permits and Zoom quizzes. Back in March when it was pretty much impossible to leave the country, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) announced that all visas and Emirates IDs that expired after March 1 would be automatically extended until December 31.

Following this announcement, a few months later it was revoked, with a new deadline of July 12, which was then extended again. Now once again, the deadline has been extended, giving holders of expired visas until December 31 to leave the country, or risk overstay fines.

It’s not clear whether this will be the final extension.