Get your last minute goods on-demand…

Cooking up a storm and forgot a key ingredient in your weekly shop or got a late night craving for ice cream? Thought you could only order meals on Deliveroo? Think again. You can now order a whole host of groceries on-demand, via the delivery app.

Deliveroo Express Mart has just launched giving you the opportunity to order your last minute groceries from a stock of thousands of goods, right to your door. The platform offers everything from fruits and vegetables to household cleaning items.

In the mood for a snack? Choose from hundreds of well-known brands, from Haagen Dazs ice cream to Haribo sweets. Crisps, chocolate, biscuits, soft drinks and plenty more are available, as well as some healthier snack bars.

You can order meat and fish via the app too. Choose your cut of beef, including Brazilian beef tenderloin steaks and ribeye steaks. There’s also a range of hormone-free chicken, as well as Norweigan salmon fillets with the skin on.

A vast array of fruit and vegetables are available, as well as dairy items including milk, cheese, cream and more. Cupboard goods include jarred sauces, condiments seasonings, jams, bread and pasta. There seems to be discounted prices on all goods right now.

To order? Simply visit Deliveroo Express Mart via the app or website and place your order. This will be directed to the nearest Deliveroo Express Mart which will prepare you order then send it for delivery to your door.

